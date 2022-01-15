Registration was successful!
International
Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
Tsunami Warning Issued for US West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii After Undersea Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga
Tsunami Warning Issued for US West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii After Undersea Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga
On Saturday, an undersea volcanic eruption occurred near the Pacific nation of Tonga, prompting the country to brace itself for tsunami, with large waves... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
A tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday for the majority of the US West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska after a massive undersea volcano eruption near Tonga.The tsunami warning, issued at 14:34 UTC, is now in effect for the US states of California, Oregon, Washington, Southeast and South Alaska (along with the Alaska Peninsula), the Canadian province of British Columbia and the Aleutian Islands.People who live near beaches, harbours, marinas and other coastal areas are advised to steer clear of the shores and move inland or uphill.According to the weather service, a tsunami is expected to hit the Californian coast between 7:30 and 8:10 am local time [15:30-16:10 GMT]. In the next hours, waves are expected in the states of Oregon, Washington, and the province of British Columbia.The tsunami advisory comes in the wake of a powerful undersea volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga. The country also experienced tsunamis, with waves forcing people out of their homes. The nation is also bracing itself for heavy rain, flash flooding, and storms.According to Tonga Geological Services, the undersea eruption only lasted up to 15 minutes but caused enormous ash clouds rising more than 8 miles (approximately 13km).
us

Tsunami Warning Issued for US West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii After Undersea Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga

14:55 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 15:22 GMT 15.01.2022)
© AP PhotoThis satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© AP Photo
Daria Bedenko
On Saturday, an undersea volcanic eruption occurred near the Pacific nation of Tonga, prompting the country to brace itself for tsunami, with large waves forcing people out of their homes and the havoc spreading to the capital Nuku'alofa.
A tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday for the majority of the US West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska after a massive undersea volcano eruption near Tonga.
The tsunami warning, issued at 14:34 UTC, is now in effect for the US states of California, Oregon, Washington, Southeast and South Alaska (along with the Alaska Peninsula), the Canadian province of British Columbia and the Aleutian Islands.
People who live near beaches, harbours, marinas and other coastal areas are advised to steer clear of the shores and move inland or uphill.
"We have reports that boats are now out of the water and on the docks - they have been moved by the tsunami," the National Weather Service's Tsunami Alerts account tweeted.
According to the weather service, a tsunami is expected to hit the Californian coast between 7:30 and 8:10 am local time [15:30-16:10 GMT]. In the next hours, waves are expected in the states of Oregon, Washington, and the province of British Columbia.
The tsunami advisory comes in the wake of a powerful undersea volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga. The country also experienced tsunamis, with waves forcing people out of their homes. The nation is also bracing itself for heavy rain, flash flooding, and storms.
According to Tonga Geological Services, the undersea eruption only lasted up to 15 minutes but caused enormous ash clouds rising more than 8 miles (approximately 13km).
