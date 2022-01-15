Tsunami Hits Parts of Japan, Local Newspaper Says

Parts of Japan were hit by a tsunami which was caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Tonga archipelago, Japan Times has reported. According to the newspaper, the tsunami hit the shores of the Tohoku Region of Honshu Island to Okinawa Island. Japan Times did not specify how high the tsunami waves were.The newspaper said that most of Japan's regions that received a tsunami warning were hit by it soon afterwards. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning that it expects waves as high as 3 metres to hit Amami and Tokara Islands. Warnings were also issued for the ports of Nagoya and Yokkaichi in the Mie Prefecture.Civilians living in the aforementioned areas, as well as all eastern shores of Japan, were advised to stay away from beaches for their safety.The undersea volcano's eruption prompted evacuations in the kingdom of Tonga and warnings to be issued for the US' western states. The country's west coast, as well as Alaska and Hawaii, were told that they might be hit by tsunami waves of unspecified height. The US National Weather Service asked people living in the potentially affected areas to stay away from beaches, harbours and marinas.
