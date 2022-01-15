Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/tsunami-hits-parts-of-japan-local-newspaper-says-1092281881.html
Tsunami Hits Parts of Japan, Local Newspaper Says
Earlier a tsunami warning was issued for parts of the US and Canada after an undersea volcano erupted near the Tonga archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. The... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
15:56 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 15.01.2022)
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
Earlier a tsunami warning was issued for parts of the US and Canada after an undersea volcano erupted near the Tonga archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. The warning was issued for the country's west coast, and applied to Alaska and Hawaii as well.
Parts of Japan were hit by a tsunami which was caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Tonga archipelago, Japan Times has reported. According to the newspaper, the tsunami hit the shores of the Tohoku Region of Honshu Island to Okinawa Island. Japan Times did not specify how high the tsunami waves were.
The newspaper said that most of Japan's regions that received a tsunami warning were hit by it soon afterwards. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning that it expects waves as high as 3 metres to hit Amami and Tokara Islands. Warnings were also issued for the ports of Nagoya and Yokkaichi in the Mie Prefecture.
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
Tsunami Warning Issued for US West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii After Undersea Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga
14:55 GMT
Civilians living in the aforementioned areas, as well as all eastern shores of Japan, were advised to stay away from beaches for their safety.
The undersea volcano's eruption prompted evacuations in the kingdom of Tonga and warnings to be issued for the US' western states. The country's west coast, as well as Alaska and Hawaii, were told that they might be hit by tsunami waves of unspecified height. The US National Weather Service asked people living in the potentially affected areas to stay away from beaches, harbours and marinas.
