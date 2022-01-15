Three People Injured in Knife Attack During Entrance Exams in Tokyo, Reports Say
06:36 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 06:42 GMT 15.01.2022)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a knife attack during entrance exams to Japan's University of Tokyo, national media reported on Saturday.
According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing the local police, a 17-year-old guy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The victims reportedly received cut wounds to the back and were taken to area hospitals.
Two of them were high school students who came to take the entrance exam that day, the media said. Another victim was a 70-year-old man.
There is reportedly no threat to the lives of the victims. An investigation is underway.