International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/three-people-injured-in-knife-attack-during-entrance-exams-in-tokyo-reports-say-1092273100.html
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a knife attack during entrance exams to Japan's University of Tokyo, national media reported on Saturday. 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
asia & pacific, japan, knife attack, tokyo, stabbing attack

Three People Injured in Knife Attack During Entrance Exams in Tokyo, Reports Say

06:36 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 06:42 GMT 15.01.2022)
© REUTERS / ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOUPolice officers stand in front of the Polish Embassy, where Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is staying, in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021
Police officers stand in front of the Polish Embassy, where Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is staying, in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a knife attack during entrance exams to Japan's University of Tokyo, national media reported on Saturday.
According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing the local police, a 17-year-old guy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The victims reportedly received cut wounds to the back and were taken to area hospitals.
Two of them were high school students who came to take the entrance exam that day, the media said. Another victim was a 70-year-old man.
There is reportedly no threat to the lives of the victims. An investigation is underway.
