Say it Ain’t So, Joe Biden: Did the US President Quote Joseph Stalin?

In a heated statement to reporters, US President Joe Biden appeared to quote Joseph Stalin, the premier of the Soviet Union from 1924 to 1953, when he said... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-15T03:59+0000

2022-01-15T03:59+0000

2022-01-15T03:58+0000

joseph stalin

joe biden

election fraud

The confusing outburst occurred after a meeting between the US president and Democratic lawmakers over the voting rights bill. Biden was visibly agitated by the outcome of the meeting.He said, “I hope we can get this done. The honest to god answer, I don’t know if we can get this done…but one thing for certain, like every other major civil rights bill that came along. If we miss the first time, we can come back and try a second time.”The line immediately brought to mind a famous line attributed to Stalin.There is no clear proof that Stalin ever uttered this combination of words, however, but there is compelling evidence to suggest that the saying originated in the United States.As to whether or not Stalin said those words, the most compelling piece of evidence that he may have expressed something along those lines is a memoir of a former secretary of Stalin’s that defected to the West.Boris Bazhanov, Stalin’s former personal secretary, claimed that Stalin at one time said, “I regard it as completely unimportant who in the party will vote and how, but it is extremely important who will count the votes and how."If Stalin did utter those words there is a chance that he may have been inspired by American politics.An American political cartoon from 1871, depicts New York state senator William Tweed leaning next to a ballot box with the caption, “As long as I count the vote, what are you going to do about it?” To further hammer home the artist's point, the ballot box is inscribed with the phrase, “In counting there is strength.” Stalin was born in 1878 and died in 1953.In 1877, the Daily Examiner attributed the line, "Give me the Returning Boards and it won't matter to me who voted how," to US Secretary of the Interior Zakaria Chandler.The sentiment would continue to pop up in American newspapers in the late 19th century. It appears that fears over election integrity are as old as elections themselves.Biden didn’t quote Stalin, but he did quote numerous American politicians and political observers.Biden finished his statement and summed up what has been observed over the course of American history.

