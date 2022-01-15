https://sputniknews.com/20220115/russian-embassy-viewing-white-house-remarks-about-ukraine-as-pressure-1092273314.html

Russian Embassy Views White House Remarks About Ukraine as Pressure

"For our part, we would like to warn our colleagues against such adventures. Once again, we declare: the continuous accusations against us in the United States (both at the official level and in the media) are unfounded and cannot have any confirmation", the embassy added.Russian diplomats have also called on Washington to engage in substantive work on security guarantees and solve global issues via dialogue.Those statements come as an answer to White House press secretary Jen Psaki claiming that Russia is planning to carry out a false flag attack as a pretext to invade Ukraine amid the rising tensions on the border. Moscow has repeatedly slammed any allegations about "aggression plans", and urged the US and NATO to resolve the tensions peacefully, offering security guarantee agreements to avoid any escalation in the region.The draft agreements, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, stipulated restrictions on missile and troop deployment, as well as a halt to NATO expansion near Russia's borders.However, during the recent NATO-Russia talks, they strongly rejected the key proposals by Moscow on European security. Furthermore, after the negotiations, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared that the alliance has already made the decision that Ukraine and Georgia will become members.

