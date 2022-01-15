Registration was successful!
New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga
Russian Embassy Views White House Remarks About Ukraine as Pressure
Russian Embassy Views White House Remarks About Ukraine as Pressure
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy to the United States has described the recent remarks by the White House about Moscow's alleged preparations for an... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
"For our part, we would like to warn our colleagues against such adventures. Once again, we declare: the continuous accusations against us in the United States (both at the official level and in the media) are unfounded and cannot have any confirmation", the embassy added.Russian diplomats have also called on Washington to engage in substantive work on security guarantees and solve global issues via dialogue.Those statements come as an answer to White House press secretary Jen Psaki claiming that Russia is planning to carry out a false flag attack as a pretext to invade Ukraine amid the rising tensions on the border. Moscow has repeatedly slammed any allegations about "aggression plans", and urged the US and NATO to resolve the tensions peacefully, offering security guarantee agreements to avoid any escalation in the region.The draft agreements, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, stipulated restrictions on missile and troop deployment, as well as a halt to NATO expansion near Russia's borders.However, during the recent NATO-Russia talks, they strongly rejected the key proposals by Moscow on European security. Furthermore, after the negotiations, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared that the alliance has already made the decision that Ukraine and Georgia will become members.
07:11 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 07:24 GMT 15.01.2022)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy to the United States has described the recent remarks by the White House about Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion of Ukraine as information pressure.

"Such statements confirm the incessant information pressure on our country. Moreover, the same scenario is repeated: there is a 'stuffing' of a sensation, which then, repeated many times by the media, turns into the main news", the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"For our part, we would like to warn our colleagues against such adventures. Once again, we declare: the continuous accusations against us in the United States (both at the official level and in the media) are unfounded and cannot have any confirmation", the embassy added.
Russian diplomats have also called on Washington to engage in substantive work on security guarantees and solve global issues via dialogue.

"Russia is against war. We stand for a diplomatic solution to all international problems", the diplomatic mission stressed.

Those statements come as an answer to White House press secretary Jen Psaki claiming that Russia is planning to carry out a false flag attack as a pretext to invade Ukraine amid the rising tensions on the border.
Moscow has repeatedly slammed any allegations about "aggression plans", and urged the US and NATO to resolve the tensions peacefully, offering security guarantee agreements to avoid any escalation in the region.
The draft agreements, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry, stipulated restrictions on missile and troop deployment, as well as a halt to NATO expansion near Russia's borders.
However, during the recent NATO-Russia talks, they strongly rejected the key proposals by Moscow on European security. Furthermore, after the negotiations, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared that the alliance has already made the decision that Ukraine and Georgia will become members.
