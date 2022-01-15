'Queen of TikTok': Ryanair’s Account Wins Hearts of Americans Who Urge Company to Come to US
Europe's largest low-cost airline Ryanair has become popular in Europe despite its uncomfortable flights and problematic customer service. At the end of last year, the company became the largest airline in Europe with more than 1,300 flights daily.
The Irish airline company has acquired hundreds of fans in the United States after users in social media discovered its TikTok account. American netizens have even asked Ryanair to start flying in the US too.
Ryanair’s humorous posts have attracted 1.5 million followers while other European airline companies with TikTok accounts have failed to gain even 100,000 subscribers.
The videos, making fun of passengers, other airlines and Ryanair itself, have led US users to wish for the company to launch flights in the US.
"I will literally move countries just to be able to fly Ryanair," one of the users commented under the video.
"This is great and I can't even fly Ryanair in the US," another wrote.
"'I don't live in Europe so I will never fly Ryanair but because of this account it's my favorite airline," a third noted.
Some users on TikTok, nevertheless, recalled that the company is known for its uncomfortable planes and inconvenient customer service.
"Queen of TikTok but not queen of the skies," one user wrote.
Ryanair's Head of Social, Michael Corcoran, noted in an interview that the company's success with TikTok was achieved by the decision to "lose the corporate tone of voice."
"We’ve conditioned social media to be a dumping ground for every piece of information available to us - Ryanair want to stand out and avoid clutter," he said.