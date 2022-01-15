Protests Against COVID Restrictions Hit Hamburg Despite Ban

Sputnik is live from Hamburg, Germany, as people hit the streets to protest against COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the authorities. The event takes place despite a court upholding its ban by the authorities.At the same time, a counter-demonstration, which is not banned by the government, is also planned in the city.The event is being held after the German authorities recently tightened restrictions, demanding people to get both proof of vaccination and a recent negative PCR test in order to enter some public places, including bars and restaurants.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Last week, a demonstration against coronavirus measures in Hamburg gathered over 13,700 people.
