Prince Andrew Losing Titles Could Affect Mindset of Jurors if Case Goes to Trial - Lawyers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Queen Elizabeth’s decision to strip her second son, Prince Andrew, of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages is... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

Britain's longest-reigning monarch took this action a day after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.Abdul Latif Bennett, a lawyer who has practiced for 32 years, agreed, saying Prince Andrew’s lawyers may have been helped by being able to constantly refer to his royal ties. However, he said it is not clear how damaging this development will be to his case.Andrew, Duke of York, is now potentially looking at a trial later this year to answer to Giuffre’s allegations that she was sex trafficked to the royal by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In court filings, Giuffre said she was underaged when she was brought to London, New York and on his island Little Great St. James in the US Virgin Islands and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew.Since the senior royal’s relationship with Epstein was revealed, he had fought to stave off being forced to appear in court. His lawyers tried several legal maneuvers to have the case dismissed but Kaplan rejected every attempt. Prince Andrew has been consistent in his claims his innocence and his lawyers say he will continue to defend himself against these false claims.In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation in 2019, Prince Andrew said he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre despite a picture taken in a London townhouse in 2001 showing the pair with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s confidante, former girlfriend and socialite. Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five federal sex-trafficking charges in New York City last month. She faces 65 years in prison.Jean-Pierre Coy said she was astounded when she heard some of the names linked to Epstein, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson - none of whom have been tied to sex trafficking."But you have to look at what evidence they have that ties them to this. Is there evidence of trafficking? Unless you made an overt act like Ghislaine, like bringing people there," she said. "Just because you know someone doesn’t make you guilty."

