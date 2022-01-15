Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/prince-andrew-losing-titles-could-affect-mindset-of-jurors-if-case-goes-to-trial---lawyers-1092270186.html
Prince Andrew Losing Titles Could Affect Mindset of Jurors if Case Goes to Trial - Lawyers
Prince Andrew Losing Titles Could Affect Mindset of Jurors if Case Goes to Trial - Lawyers
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Queen Elizabeth’s decision to strip her second son, Prince Andrew, of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages is... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T02:07+0000
2022-01-15T02:07+0000
trial
ghislaine maxwell
prince andrew
queen elizabeth
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092226913_0:140:3069:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_c47eb14883491acb3ade98547694b5ad.jpg
Britain's longest-reigning monarch took this action a day after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.Abdul Latif Bennett, a lawyer who has practiced for 32 years, agreed, saying Prince Andrew’s lawyers may have been helped by being able to constantly refer to his royal ties. However, he said it is not clear how damaging this development will be to his case.Andrew, Duke of York, is now potentially looking at a trial later this year to answer to Giuffre’s allegations that she was sex trafficked to the royal by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In court filings, Giuffre said she was underaged when she was brought to London, New York and on his island Little Great St. James in the US Virgin Islands and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew.Since the senior royal’s relationship with Epstein was revealed, he had fought to stave off being forced to appear in court. His lawyers tried several legal maneuvers to have the case dismissed but Kaplan rejected every attempt. Prince Andrew has been consistent in his claims his innocence and his lawyers say he will continue to defend himself against these false claims.In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation in 2019, Prince Andrew said he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre despite a picture taken in a London townhouse in 2001 showing the pair with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s confidante, former girlfriend and socialite. Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five federal sex-trafficking charges in New York City last month. She faces 65 years in prison.Jean-Pierre Coy said she was astounded when she heard some of the names linked to Epstein, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson - none of whom have been tied to sex trafficking."But you have to look at what evidence they have that ties them to this. Is there evidence of trafficking? Unless you made an overt act like Ghislaine, like bringing people there," she said. "Just because you know someone doesn’t make you guilty."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092226913_329:0:3058:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_044406a9f9be32d778e8fd33faa66e8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trial, ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, queen elizabeth

Prince Andrew Losing Titles Could Affect Mindset of Jurors if Case Goes to Trial - Lawyers

02:07 GMT 15.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYSBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Queen Elizabeth’s decision to strip her second son, Prince Andrew, of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages is unlikely to directly impact his court case but may affect his image in the court of public opinion and in the minds of potential jurors, two defense attorneys told Sputnik.
Britain's longest-reigning monarch took this action a day after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.
"I think that the stripping of Prince Andrew’s titles really won’t affect his court case. But in the court of public opinion it might," Theresa Jean-Pierre Coy, a Florida-based criminal defense attorney, said. "Potential jurors may see it as the monarchy not supporting him. The monarchy is very protective of its image and this allows him to continue in the case as a private citizen."
Abdul Latif Bennett, a lawyer who has practiced for 32 years, agreed, saying Prince Andrew’s lawyers may have been helped by being able to constantly refer to his royal ties. However, he said it is not clear how damaging this development will be to his case.
"It is really only in the court of public onion that he has lost his shine," said Bennett, a Baltimore-based legal adviser. "It could have helped him at trial. His lawyers could have insisted upon him being called as he is known, and a jury could have been constantly reminded of his stature. Being stripped could hurt him because the prosecution can refer to him as the former Royal Highness, former Colonel of this and that."
Andrew, Duke of York, is now potentially looking at a trial later this year to answer to Giuffre’s allegations that she was sex trafficked to the royal by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In court filings, Giuffre said she was underaged when she was brought to London, New York and on his island Little Great St. James in the US Virgin Islands and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew.
Since the senior royal’s relationship with Epstein was revealed, he had fought to stave off being forced to appear in court. His lawyers tried several legal maneuvers to have the case dismissed but Kaplan rejected every attempt. Prince Andrew has been consistent in his claims his innocence and his lawyers say he will continue to defend himself against these false claims.
In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation in 2019, Prince Andrew said he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre despite a picture taken in a London townhouse in 2001 showing the pair with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s confidante, former girlfriend and socialite. Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five federal sex-trafficking charges in New York City last month. She faces 65 years in prison.
"Ghislaine Maxwell helped traffic young women and her being found guilty adds to all this," Jean-Pierre Coy said. "As she awaits sentencing, will she give up names? We all know this is much bigger than Epstein, Maxwell. With Andrew, it’s a big deal. It’s a big web with a lot of big names. Will other big names pop up?"
Jean-Pierre Coy said she was astounded when she heard some of the names linked to Epstein, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson - none of whom have been tied to sex trafficking.
"But you have to look at what evidence they have that ties them to this. Is there evidence of trafficking? Unless you made an overt act like Ghislaine, like bringing people there," she said. "Just because you know someone doesn’t make you guilty."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:56 GMTMassive 7-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in New Jersey
02:43 GMTBiden Reportedly Mulling Executive Action on Police Reform
02:13 GMTLagging Production And Surging Demand Suggest High Global Oil Prices Will Stay for 2022
02:07 GMTPrince Andrew Losing Titles Could Affect Mindset of Jurors if Case Goes to Trial - Lawyers
00:33 GMTPhotos: DPRK Says Friday Launches Were Firing Drill by Railway-Borne Missile Regiment
YesterdayNetanyahu Expected to Make Plea Deal Banning Him From Politics for Seven Years, Israeli Media Says
YesterdayAustralian Federal Court Sets Novak Djokovic's Case Hearing For Sunday Morning
YesterdayUS Judge Sets Sentencing of Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell for June 28
YesterdayBiden Administration Threatens to Rescind Arizona's COVID-19 Relief Funds Due to Anti-Mask Programs
YesterdayNot So Fast! New Study Aims to Debunk 1996 Claims Martian Meteorite Had Signs of ‘Primitive Life’
YesterdayUK Councillor Calls for Prince Andrew to Lose Duke of York Title
YesterdayJurgen Klopp Reveals What He Thinks About Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Liverpool Absence
YesterdayWomen Find Men Who Wear Face Masks More Attractive, Study Shows
YesterdayUS Scientists Develop Method to 'Kick And Kill' Hidden HIV in Cells, Coming Closer to Curing Disease
YesterdayPakistan Security Policy Lists Indian Hindutva-Driven Politics as Threat
YesterdayHillary Clinton 2024? Sounds Implausible But Not Impossible, US Political Scientists Say
YesterdayPope Francis Pays Unannounced Visit to Favorite Record Store
YesterdayPhotos: US Navy’s Futuristic DDG(X) Destroyer Design Looks a Lot Like China’s Type 055 Warship
YesterdayTories Hit Back at Opposition And Media Over ‘Partygate’ Consequences
YesterdayEx-Pharma CEO Shkreli Banned for Life From Drug Industry, Fined $64Mln - US Judge