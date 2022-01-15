https://sputniknews.com/20220115/photos-dprk-says-friday-launches-were-firing-drill-by-railway-borne-missile-regiment-1092269620.html

Photos: DPRK Says Friday Launches Were Firing Drill by Railway-Borne Missile Regiment

Photos: DPRK Says Friday Launches Were Firing Drill by Railway-Borne Missile Regiment

A missile launch detected on Friday morning by the South Korean military was a firing drill by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) railway-borne... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-15T00:33+0000

2022-01-15T00:33+0000

2022-01-15T00:33+0000

dprk

asia-pacific

ballistic missile

live-fire drill

rail

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092269594_0:148:1515:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_3ebccd97610287f14ed554640fd5dc4b.png

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the regiment in North Pyongan Province, North Korea’s westernmost province on the Chinese border, was given a firepower mission at short notice in order to test their alert posture, as well as give them practice. The drill involved firing two tactical guided missiles into the Sea of Japan, called the East Sea in Korea.The DPRK’s railway-borne missile system, which carries ballistic missile TELs concealed as boxcars, was unveiled last September. The small socialist state didn’t invent the concept, though: the Soviet Union produced several modified refrigerator cars capable of launching RT-23 Molodets intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMS) in just a few minutes’ time, and the United States also explored putting its Peacekeeper ICBMs on a “special rail garrison” before the end of the Cold War.More recently, Russia has introduced a successor to the Molodets: the RS-27 Barguzin, which debuted in recent years.Friday’s launch was the third by the DPRK in two weeks’ time; the first two were tests of Hwasong-8 hypersonic glide vehicles, which are boosted by a rocket engine before detaching to glide unpredictably toward their targets at Mac 5-plus speed.The US claimed the tests were provocative and in violation of United Nations resolutions, claiming that resolutions barring long-range ballistic missiles also covered hypersonic missiles. In response, the US slapped sanctions on five Korean figures, four of whom work in China and one in Russia, who the US Treasury claims helped Pyongyang “illegally procure goods for weapons.”A spokesperson from the DPRK’s Foreign Ministry on Friday slammed the US’ “gangster-like logic” on Friday, saying that bolstering its defensive capability “is a legitimate right of a sovereign state.”“Nevertheless, the US is intentionally escalating the situation even with the activation of independent sanctions, not content with referring the DPRK's just activity to the UN Security Council,” they added. “The US accusation of the DPRK's legitimate exercise of the right to self-defense is an evident provocation and a gangster-like logic.”The US has demanded the DPRK give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but Pyongyang says it needs them to guarantee its security in the absence of a permanent peace treaty with Seoul and Washington. The US intervened in a civil war in Korea in 1950, siding with the capitalist-controlled South against the socialist North, which was supported by China and the Soviet Union. A ceasefire ended the shooting in 1953 and established a demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, but a permanent peace treaty has never been reached.Pyongyang said in negotiation with the US in 2018 and 2019 that it would take irreversible steps to end its nuclear weapons program if the US agreed to remove some of its strangling economic sanctions, but Washington has remained adamant that sanctions will remain in place until verifiable denuclearization is complete.

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

dprk, asia-pacific, ballistic missile, live-fire drill, rail