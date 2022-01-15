https://sputniknews.com/20220115/oldest-known-bioengineered-hybrid-animal-discovered-in-syria-1092281293.html

Oldest Known 'Bioengineered' Hybrid Animal Discovered in Syria

Oldest Known 'Bioengineered' Hybrid Animal Discovered in Syria

One may have guessed that the name hybrid animals means a crossbreed between different species, such as mules (donkey-horse hybrid) and liger (a hybrid of male tiger and female lion).

2022-01-15T17:21+0000

2022-01-15T17:21+0000

2022-01-15T17:21+0000

tech

syria

horses

hybrid

donkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/84/1079418449_0:164:1200:839_1920x0_80_0_0_a5c877ae89dac05c0705f70b34d16013.jpg

An international team of scientists claim to have discovered the oldest-known hybrid animal. According to the findings of their study, published this week in the journal Science Advances, they discovered 4,500-year-old remains of mysterious equids (belonging to the horse family and related animals such as donkeys, zebras, etc) in Syria.The researchers then assumed that the mysterious animals were hybrids. To check their hypothesis they examined samples of the bones and compared them with the remains of other species in the horse family. The results showed that the equid was an offspring of a female donkey and a male Syrian wild ass (also known as hemippe) an extinct subspecies of the Asiatic wild ass, or onager.KungasThe scientists believe their discovery is kunga, an animal once used by residents of Mesopotamia, which is known as Iraq now. They are mentioned in ancient texts and depicted on clay tablets. Records suggest they were highly valued and expensive beasts, which could run faster than horses and were stronger than donkeys.Because of these qualities they were used to pull chariots, both on roads ferrying elites, and on the battlefield, where they pulled wagons and reportedly trampled enemies. The animals were also offered as part of dowries.Researchers say creating a kunga was quite a tricky task as Syrian wild asses ran very fast, even faster than kungas, and were impossible to tame.Researchers assume that because most hybrids are infertile, kungas were supplanted by horses which weren't as fast but were easier to breed. Scientists now plan to conduct more studies, which may shed light on how kungas looked.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

tech, syria, horses, hybrid, donkey