'New Level of LOW': Britney Spears Obliterates Her Sister Jamie Lynn for Knife Incident Claims

The pop star has already clashed with her sister, saying she was profiting off her name after Jamie Lynn came forward with her memoir describing the Spears... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

Britney Spears has blasted her sister Jamie Lynn in yet another bizarre tweet. Jamie Lynn prompted a response from her sister when she appeared on Nightline, for her new memoir "Things I Should Have Said". Britney's sister claimed that the superstar once became so scared she locked them both in a room while holding a knife.The pop singer was swift to retaliate, claiming there was no such incident, and calling it "crazy lies for the Hollywood books".This is not the first time the singer has been at odds with her sister or other family members. In fact, just two months ago, the pop star finally won a case against her father, James Spears, ending a 13-year conservatorship.Britney's dad had been in charge of her life since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns. He was making all the decisions about her career, finances, and even personal life. The singer claimed that her father abused her, and said she wanted to press charges against him for his "demoralising" and "degrading" treatment of her.

