'New Level of LOW': Britney Spears Obliterates Her Sister Jamie Lynn for Knife Incident Claims
'New Level of LOW': Britney Spears Obliterates Her Sister Jamie Lynn for Knife Incident Claims
The pop star has already clashed with her sister, saying she was profiting off her name after Jamie Lynn came forward with her memoir describing the Spears... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T06:11+0000
2022-01-15T06:13+0000
Britney Spears has blasted her sister Jamie Lynn in yet another bizarre tweet. Jamie Lynn prompted a response from her sister when she appeared on Nightline, for her new memoir "Things I Should Have Said". Britney's sister claimed that the superstar once became so scared she locked them both in a room while holding a knife.The pop singer was swift to retaliate, claiming there was no such incident, and calling it "crazy lies for the Hollywood books".This is not the first time the singer has been at odds with her sister or other family members. In fact, just two months ago, the pop star finally won a case against her father, James Spears, ending a 13-year conservatorship.Britney's dad had been in charge of her life since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns. He was making all the decisions about her career, finances, and even personal life. The singer claimed that her father abused her, and said she wanted to press charges against him for his "demoralising" and "degrading" treatment of her.
'New Level of LOW': Britney Spears Obliterates Her Sister Jamie Lynn for Knife Incident Claims

06:11 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 06:13 GMT 15.01.2022)
In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif
In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The pop star has already clashed with her sister, saying she was profiting off her name after Jamie Lynn came forward with her memoir describing the Spears family.
Britney Spears has blasted her sister Jamie Lynn in yet another bizarre tweet. Jamie Lynn prompted a response from her sister when she appeared on Nightline, for her new memoir "Things I Should Have Said". Britney's sister claimed that the superstar once became so scared she locked them both in a room while holding a knife.

"First off, I think experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important. It's important to remember that I was a kid at the moment. I was scared", Jamie Lynn said.

The pop singer was swift to retaliate, claiming there was no such incident, and calling it "crazy lies for the Hollywood books".
This is not the first time the singer has been at odds with her sister or other family members. In fact, just two months ago, the pop star finally won a case against her father, James Spears, ending a 13-year conservatorship.
Britney's dad had been in charge of her life since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns. He was making all the decisions about her career, finances, and even personal life. The singer claimed that her father abused her, and said she wanted to press charges against him for his "demoralising" and "degrading" treatment of her.
