Moscow Court Arrests Eight Suspected Members of REvil Hacking Group

Earlier in the day, the Russian court authorised the arrest of the two suspected hackers from REvil, a group accused of launching a ransomware attack on the... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

The arrest was ordered for all eight suspected members of the REvil hacker group by a Moscow court on Saturday, a court spokesman told Sputnik.Rozina said the men — Andrei Bessonov, Roman Muromsky, Mikhail Golovochuk, Ruslan Khansvyarov, Dmitry Korotayev, Alexei Malozyomov, Artyom Zayets and Alexei Puzyrevsky — should remain in police custody until 13 to 14 March.The arrest of Khansvyarov and Golovochuk was announced earlier in the day. All suspects face charges of wire fraud..According to the Russian FSB security agency, 14 people had been detained during raids after it received a request from the United States. After the raids, the law enforcement seized more than 426 Mln rubles (some of it in cryptocurrency), $600,000, 500,000 euros, as well as computer equipment, crypto wallets, and 20 premium cars.Washington blamed the group for the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline in May and a cyberattack on the meat giant JBS, along with attacks on the software firm Kaseya. A reward of up to $10Mln was offered by the United States for any information which might lead to the identification of the group's members.REvil is believed to be one of the most active hacker groups in the world, also known for targeting Apple and the Texas government.

