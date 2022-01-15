Registration was successful!
Massive 7-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in New Jersey
Massive 7-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in New Jersey
Large plumes of smoke could be seen from the highway in Passaic, New Jersey, on Friday, shortly after a three-alarm fire broke out an area warehouse housing...
new jersey
Massive 7-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in New Jersey 02:56 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 03:01 GMT 15.01.2022) Being updated
Large plumes of smoke could be seen from the highway in Passaic, New Jersey, on Friday, shortly after a three-alarm fire broke out an area warehouse housing chemicals. Nearby residents have been evacuated from as the blaze has progressed to a six to seven-alarm fire.