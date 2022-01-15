https://sputniknews.com/20220115/martin-luther-king-jrs-legacy-is-rooted-in-action-not-platitudes-1092267821.html

Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy Is Rooted in Action, Not Platitudes

Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy Is Rooted in Action, Not Platitudes

Kamala Harris Mocks Working and Poor People, Questions in Kendrick Johnson Case, Media Campaign Against Olympics 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-15T12:50+0000

2022-01-15T12:50+0000

2022-01-15T12:50+0000

martin luther king jr

china

olympics

by any means necessary

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092267769_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8dee0aad07229f1e99b8bc004099d226.png

Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy Is Rooted In Action, Not Platitudes Kamala Harris Mocks Working and Poor People, Questions in Kendrick Johnson Case, Media Campaign Against Olympics

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss Kamala Harris’ comments about COVID-19 testing and the Biden administration’s lack of a real plan, how this saga clearly demonstrates that the focus of the political system is the benefit of the ruling class, and the need for organizing to meet the challenges faced by working and poor people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kalonji Jama Changa, author, filmmaker, community organizer, co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, co-founder of Black Power Media and Founder of the FTP movement to discuss the anniversary of the death of Kendrick Johnson, the inconsistencies in police reports and questions that remain about his death, the connections this case has to racism in Georgia, and the criminal-legal system’s apathy and cruelty in the face of the killing of Black people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss corporate media attacks on the upcoming Beijing winter Olympics as part of the new cold war on China, the US role in the rise of extremists in the Xinjiang region of China, Jonathan Isaac’s book about not kneeling for the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter, and gross inequality between Louisiana State University’s football program and the residents of Baton Rouge.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, the Co-Executive Director of the Truth Telling Project, and Director of the Grassroots Reparations Campaign to discuss the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the use and abuse of his legacy by politicians who have no intention of honoring Dr. King’s radical politics, the push to make MLK day a day of service and work and its connections to the politicization of Dr. King, King’s complex thoughts on violence and the different levels of violence waged by the US government at home and abroad, and the need for reparations to start a process of repair for centuries of enslavement and discrimination against Black people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

martin luther king jr, china, olympics, by any means necessary, аудио, radio