Live Updates: Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy Is Rooted in Action, Not Platitudes
Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy Is Rooted in Action, Not Platitudes
Kamala Harris Mocks Working and Poor People, Questions in Kendrick Johnson Case, Media Campaign Against Olympics 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T12:50+0000
2022-01-15T12:50+0000
martin luther king jr
china
olympics
by any means necessary
radio
Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy Is Rooted In Action, Not Platitudes
Kamala Harris Mocks Working and Poor People, Questions in Kendrick Johnson Case, Media Campaign Against Olympics
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss Kamala Harris’ comments about COVID-19 testing and the Biden administration’s lack of a real plan, how this saga clearly demonstrates that the focus of the political system is the benefit of the ruling class, and the need for organizing to meet the challenges faced by working and poor people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kalonji Jama Changa, author, filmmaker, community organizer, co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, co-founder of Black Power Media and Founder of the FTP movement to discuss the anniversary of the death of Kendrick Johnson, the inconsistencies in police reports and questions that remain about his death, the connections this case has to racism in Georgia, and the criminal-legal system’s apathy and cruelty in the face of the killing of Black people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss corporate media attacks on the upcoming Beijing winter Olympics as part of the new cold war on China, the US role in the rise of extremists in the Xinjiang region of China, Jonathan Isaac’s book about not kneeling for the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter, and gross inequality between Louisiana State University’s football program and the residents of Baton Rouge.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, the Co-Executive Director of the Truth Telling Project, and Director of the Grassroots Reparations Campaign to discuss the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the use and abuse of his legacy by politicians who have no intention of honoring Dr. King’s radical politics, the push to make MLK day a day of service and work and its connections to the politicization of Dr. King, King’s complex thoughts on violence and the different levels of violence waged by the US government at home and abroad, and the need for reparations to start a process of repair for centuries of enslavement and discrimination against Black people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
martin luther king jr, china, olympics, by any means necessary

Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy Is Rooted in Action, Not Platitudes

12:50 GMT 15.01.2022
Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy Is Rooted In Action, Not Platitudes
Sean Blackmon
Sean Blackmon
Jacqueline Luqman
Jacqueline Luqman
Kamala Harris Mocks Working and Poor People, Questions in Kendrick Johnson Case, Media Campaign Against Olympics
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss Kamala Harris’ comments about COVID-19 testing and the Biden administration’s lack of a real plan, how this saga clearly demonstrates that the focus of the political system is the benefit of the ruling class, and the need for organizing to meet the challenges faced by working and poor people.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kalonji Jama Changa, author, filmmaker, community organizer, co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, co-founder of Black Power Media and Founder of the FTP movement to discuss the anniversary of the death of Kendrick Johnson, the inconsistencies in police reports and questions that remain about his death, the connections this case has to racism in Georgia, and the criminal-legal system’s apathy and cruelty in the face of the killing of Black people.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss corporate media attacks on the upcoming Beijing winter Olympics as part of the new cold war on China, the US role in the rise of extremists in the Xinjiang region of China, Jonathan Isaac’s book about not kneeling for the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter, and gross inequality between Louisiana State University’s football program and the residents of Baton Rouge.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, the Co-Executive Director of the Truth Telling Project, and Director of the Grassroots Reparations Campaign to discuss the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the use and abuse of his legacy by politicians who have no intention of honoring Dr. King’s radical politics, the push to make MLK day a day of service and work and its connections to the politicization of Dr. King, King’s complex thoughts on violence and the different levels of violence waged by the US government at home and abroad, and the need for reparations to start a process of repair for centuries of enslavement and discrimination against Black people.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
