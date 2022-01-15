Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/lagging-production-and-surging-demand-suggest-high-global-oil-prices-will-stay-for-2022-1092269987.html
Lagging Production And Surging Demand Suggest High Global Oil Prices Will Stay for 2022
Lagging Production And Surging Demand Suggest High Global Oil Prices Will Stay for 2022
The coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the global economy, and its continuing effects on the fossil fuel industry could see oil prices remain elevated... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T02:13+0000
2022-01-15T02:13+0000
oil prices
opec
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091886838_0:47:3170:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_37becd583a22a089b527a2a4ced4cf56.jpg
When economies slowed in early 2020 in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, global oil demand plummeted. As a result, fossil fuel producers eased production so as to maintain profits.To maintain balance, oil producers tapered production, and, in early 2020, members of OPEC Plus agreed to cut daily oil production by some 10 million barrels a day.However, as vaccines have become widely available, economies have begun to normalize, and with it so has demand for oil. The only problem is that the extraction, production and delivery of fossil fuels has yet to catch up with the demand.Today, Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, is $84 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the American standard, is $82 a barrel. According to WTI, in December 2019, right before the coronavirus pandemic, a barrel of oil cost $66.25. By March 2020, as the pandemic gripped the globe, the price had dropped to $22.12. Nearly a year later, the price of a barrel of oil had rebounded to $66.38.The reason for a lag in supply has largely been the inability to scale production back to pre-pandemic levels, even as pre-pandemic demand is expected to be reached later this year.Oil producers have found it difficult or have been reluctant to scale up operations. Reasons vary, from political turmoil and outdated regulations and infrastructure, to oil companies reconsidering their investments to improve profit and, in some cases, reduce carbon emissions.Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, has found it difficult to secure more investment. Damage to infrastructure has cut production by 300,000 barrels a day and companies aren’t lining up, as they did in the past, to fund repairs in areas that are susceptible to crime.OPEC Plus has shouldered much of the blame for the lag in global oil supply. The 19-nation group produces half of the world’s oil, but many of the member countries, including Nigeria, have struggled to ramp up production.Saudi Arabia, which produces close to 10% of the world’s oil on the market, could, however, produce more oil and help alleviate the lag in production.In July, OPEC Plus revealed plans to raise monthly oil production by 400,000 barrels but has continued to miss their targets. Individual targets for OPEC Plus members could be reassigned to others, but so far there has been resistance to such measures.Saudi Arabia, as the most powerful member of OPEC Plus, has reportedly been resistant to break their agreement and increase production beyond the agreed-upon quota made with other OPEC Plus nations.Part of the motivation for Saudi Arabia’s reluctance to increase production is an apparent need to protect their relationships and influence with other OPEC Plus members. The economic motivation for Riyadh, like every other nation, is that high oil prices lead to higher revenues.The United States, the largest oil producer in the world, has also had trouble scaling up production. During the pandemic, US production dropped by over a million barrels a day. The Energy Information Administration believes that US production in 2022 is likely to produce 500,000 fewer barrels a day than it did pre-pandemic.Oil prices achieving pre-pandemic levels will take time, according to reports. Oil-producing nations are struggling to increase production and are benefiting economically as the supply crunch coincides with the increased demand.
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/global-oil-prices-to-average-70-per-barrel-in-2022-us-energy-agency-eia-says-1091331258.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/us-says-oil-from-strategic-reserve-sale-could-hit-market-as-early-as-january--energy-dept-1092245570.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091886838_441:0:3170:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bfefd67f2ba1304af65bc368b2aed9bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil prices, opec

Lagging Production And Surging Demand Suggest High Global Oil Prices Will Stay for 2022

02:13 GMT 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / Daniel BecerrilGeneral view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 20, 2020
General view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 20, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / Daniel Becerril
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the global economy, and its continuing effects on the fossil fuel industry could see oil prices remain elevated throughout the year, according to reports.
When economies slowed in early 2020 in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, global oil demand plummeted. As a result, fossil fuel producers eased production so as to maintain profits.
To maintain balance, oil producers tapered production, and, in early 2020, members of OPEC Plus agreed to cut daily oil production by some 10 million barrels a day.
However, as vaccines have become widely available, economies have begun to normalize, and with it so has demand for oil. The only problem is that the extraction, production and delivery of fossil fuels has yet to catch up with the demand.
Today, Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, is $84 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the American standard, is $82 a barrel. According to WTI, in December 2019, right before the coronavirus pandemic, a barrel of oil cost $66.25. By March 2020, as the pandemic gripped the globe, the price had dropped to $22.12. Nearly a year later, the price of a barrel of oil had rebounded to $66.38.
The reason for a lag in supply has largely been the inability to scale production back to pre-pandemic levels, even as pre-pandemic demand is expected to be reached later this year.
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
Global Oil Prices to Average $70 per Barrel in 2022, US Energy Agency EIA Says
7 December 2021, 19:33 GMT
According to Richard Bronze, the head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, “In a lot of places, once output has been reduced, it is not easy to bring it back.”
Oil producers have found it difficult or have been reluctant to scale up operations. Reasons vary, from political turmoil and outdated regulations and infrastructure, to oil companies reconsidering their investments to improve profit and, in some cases, reduce carbon emissions.
Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, has found it difficult to secure more investment. Damage to infrastructure has cut production by 300,000 barrels a day and companies aren’t lining up, as they did in the past, to fund repairs in areas that are susceptible to crime.
OPEC Plus has shouldered much of the blame for the lag in global oil supply. The 19-nation group produces half of the world’s oil, but many of the member countries, including Nigeria, have struggled to ramp up production.
Saudi Arabia, which produces close to 10% of the world’s oil on the market, could, however, produce more oil and help alleviate the lag in production.
According to Bill Farren-Price, the director of intelligence at Enverus, “Most OPEC producers are becoming capacity constrained, but Saudi Arabia is a different story — its appetite for active oil market management is undiminished.”
In July, OPEC Plus revealed plans to raise monthly oil production by 400,000 barrels but has continued to miss their targets. Individual targets for OPEC Plus members could be reassigned to others, but so far there has been resistance to such measures.
The Department of Energy said Friday it's considering buying 5 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in a move that could signal a government plan to bolster an industry suffering from collapsing prices. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
US Says Oil From Strategic Reserve Sale Could Hit Market as Early as January- Energy Dept.
Yesterday, 00:43 GMT
Saudi Arabia, as the most powerful member of OPEC Plus, has reportedly been resistant to break their agreement and increase production beyond the agreed-upon quota made with other OPEC Plus nations.
Part of the motivation for Saudi Arabia’s reluctance to increase production is an apparent need to protect their relationships and influence with other OPEC Plus members. The economic motivation for Riyadh, like every other nation, is that high oil prices lead to higher revenues.
The United States, the largest oil producer in the world, has also had trouble scaling up production. During the pandemic, US production dropped by over a million barrels a day. The Energy Information Administration believes that US production in 2022 is likely to produce 500,000 fewer barrels a day than it did pre-pandemic.
Oil prices achieving pre-pandemic levels will take time, according to reports. Oil-producing nations are struggling to increase production and are benefiting economically as the supply crunch coincides with the increased demand.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:56 GMTMassive 7-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in New Jersey
02:43 GMTBiden Reportedly Mulling Executive Action on Police Reform
02:13 GMTLagging Production And Surging Demand Suggest High Global Oil Prices Will Stay for 2022
02:07 GMTPrince Andrew Losing Titles Could Affect Mindset of Jurors if Case Goes to Trial - Lawyers
00:33 GMTPhotos: DPRK Says Friday Launches Were Firing Drill by Railway-Borne Missile Regiment
YesterdayNetanyahu Expected to Make Plea Deal Banning Him From Politics for Seven Years, Israeli Media Says
YesterdayAustralian Federal Court Sets Novak Djokovic's Case Hearing For Sunday Morning
YesterdayUS Judge Sets Sentencing of Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell for June 28
YesterdayBiden Administration Threatens to Rescind Arizona's COVID-19 Relief Funds Due to Anti-Mask Programs
YesterdayNot So Fast! New Study Aims to Debunk 1996 Claims Martian Meteorite Had Signs of ‘Primitive Life’
YesterdayUK Councillor Calls for Prince Andrew to Lose Duke of York Title
YesterdayJurgen Klopp Reveals What He Thinks About Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Liverpool Absence
YesterdayWomen Find Men Who Wear Face Masks More Attractive, Study Shows
YesterdayUS Scientists Develop Method to 'Kick And Kill' Hidden HIV in Cells, Coming Closer to Curing Disease
YesterdayPakistan Security Policy Lists Indian Hindutva-Driven Politics as Threat
YesterdayHillary Clinton 2024? Sounds Implausible But Not Impossible, US Political Scientists Say
YesterdayPope Francis Pays Unannounced Visit to Favorite Record Store
YesterdayPhotos: US Navy’s Futuristic DDG(X) Destroyer Design Looks a Lot Like China’s Type 055 Warship
YesterdayTories Hit Back at Opposition And Media Over ‘Partygate’ Consequences
YesterdayEx-Pharma CEO Shkreli Banned for Life From Drug Industry, Fined $64Mln - US Judge