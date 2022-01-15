https://sputniknews.com/20220115/just-like-bojo-dozens-of-johnson-impersonators-flood-downing-street-for-insane-party---photo-video-1092274744.html

Just Like BoJo! Dozens of Johnson Impersonators Flood Downing Street for Insane Party - Photo, Video

Just Like BoJo! Dozens of Johnson Impersonators Flood Downing Street for Insane Party - Photo, Video

The "partygate" scandal continues to plague the UK government, as new details emerge about numerous events that were reportedly held at the PM's residence... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

Around one hundred people dressed just like Boris Johnson and wearing his masks gathered outside Downing Street to throw a huge party, with dancing and drinking. The bizarre event is an obvious hint at the predicament the PM has found himself in. The latter is facing scandals regarding multiple parties allegedly held at his residence while the nation was under lockdown.According to the British press, some of the parties not only occurred during the Step 2 restrictions (when indoor events were banned) but even took place at a time of national mourning. Two of them were held on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, with Downing Street even issuing an apology to Buckingham Palace.Johnson has so far refused to admit to any violations of lockdown regulations imposed by his own government. However, the prime minister apologised for visiting a garden party held at his official residence on 20 May 2020, adding that he assumed it was a work event.While the government declared their support for Johnson, the opposition, as well as several conservative MPs have since urged him to resign.

