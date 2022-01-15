https://sputniknews.com/20220115/imran-khans-party-accused-of-neglecting-pakistani-region-bordering-afghanistan-1092276124.html

Imran Khan's Party Accused of Neglecting Pakistani Region Bordering Afghanistan

Imran Khan's Party Accused of Neglecting Pakistani Region Bordering Afghanistan

For months, Pakistani PM Imran Khan's government has been battling criticism from all quarters. While thousands of students protested in October on the issue... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-15T11:21+0000

2022-01-15T11:21+0000

2022-01-15T11:21+0000

pakistan

government

opposition

sputnik

national assembly

imran khan

government

afghanistan

criticism

lawmaker

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083259124_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_a736157219465fa661c017f79a7c50ce.jpg

Peshawar Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan is the latest member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to slam his own government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for neglecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), an impoverished northwestern region of the country bordering Afghanistan.Noor Alam even demanded that the names of PM Khan and his cabinet colleagues be put on the dreaded Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from leaving the country."It seems that Peshawar is not a district of this country", Noor Alam said while referring to a ban on new gas connections in KP, especially in the province's capital Peshawar. Noor Alam's comments aren't the first signs of a brewing rebellion in the ruling party's ranks as his remarks came a day after Defence Minister Pervez Khattak questioned his own government on the same subject.According to several reports in the Pakistani media, Khattak had even warned PM Khan that he would not hesitate to vote against him if problems continued to persist in KP.With contrasting voices growing within the top leadership of Pakistan's ruling party, the opposition has predicted that PTI will disintegrate ahead of the 2023 national elections."The process of collapse within PTI has started", Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal told local media.

pakistan

afghanistan

khyber pakhtunkhwa

south asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

pakistan, government, opposition, sputnik, national assembly, imran khan, government, afghanistan, criticism, lawmaker, pakistan, leader, prime minister, party, rebellion, khyber pakhtunkhwa, prime minister, south asia