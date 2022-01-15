https://sputniknews.com/20220115/first-migrant-caravan-of-2022-sets-off-from-honduras--reports-1092284451.html

First Migrant Caravan of 2022 Sets Off From Honduras – Reports

Hundreds of Latin American migrants set out from a northern Honduran city overnight in the hope of one day making it into the United States, media said on Saturday.

An estimated 600 asylum hopefuls from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba departed San Pedro Sula and marched to the town of Corinto near the Nicaraguan border, the Prensa reported. Dozens more are waiting to join the caravan further north.This is the first migrant caravan to hit the road this year. US President Joe Biden unsuccessfully tried last month to repeal a Trump-era policy, called "Remain in Mexico," which requires migrants to wait in Mexico for the duration of their asylum proceedings.In August, a US District Court in Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart the policy that was followed by the failed attempt to fight that order in the US Supreme Court, which ruled against the bid to end the policy.

