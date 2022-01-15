Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/first-migrant-caravan-of-2022-sets-off-from-honduras--reports-1092284451.html
First Migrant Caravan of 2022 Sets Off From Honduras – Reports
First Migrant Caravan of 2022 Sets Off From Honduras – Reports
Hundreds of Latin American migrants set out from a northern Honduran city overnight in the hope of one day making it into the United States, media said on Saturday.
2022-01-15T19:28+0000
2022-01-15T19:51+0000
us
mexico
migrants
asylum
illegal migration
migrant caravan
southern border
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092284425_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9b3ffe7a9910b21a573b46c128dd095b.jpg
An estimated 600 asylum hopefuls from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba departed San Pedro Sula and marched to the town of Corinto near the Nicaraguan border, the Prensa reported. Dozens more are waiting to join the caravan further north.This is the first migrant caravan to hit the road this year. US President Joe Biden unsuccessfully tried last month to repeal a Trump-era policy, called "Remain in Mexico," which requires migrants to wait in Mexico for the duration of their asylum proceedings.In August, a US District Court in Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart the policy that was followed by the failed attempt to fight that order in the US Supreme Court, which ruled against the bid to end the policy.
us
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092284425_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_605e6352381acddd47fd48078d54fdfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, mexico, migrants, asylum, illegal migration, migrant caravan, southern border, biden administration

First Migrant Caravan of 2022 Sets Off From Honduras – Reports

19:28 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 19:51 GMT 15.01.2022)
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKEA bus leaves a closed border facility as migrants subject to a Trump-era asylum restriction program were expected to begin entry into the United States at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico, in San Diego, California, U.S., February 19, 2021.
A bus leaves a closed border facility as migrants subject to a Trump-era asylum restriction program were expected to begin entry into the United States at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico, in San Diego, California, U.S., February 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Hundreds of Latin American migrants set out from a northern Honduran city overnight in the hope of one day making it into the United States, media said on Saturday.
An estimated 600 asylum hopefuls from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba departed San Pedro Sula and marched to the town of Corinto near the Nicaraguan border, the Prensa reported. Dozens more are waiting to join the caravan further north.
This is the first migrant caravan to hit the road this year. US President Joe Biden unsuccessfully tried last month to repeal a Trump-era policy, called "Remain in Mexico," which requires migrants to wait in Mexico for the duration of their asylum proceedings.
In August, a US District Court in Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart the policy that was followed by the failed attempt to fight that order in the US Supreme Court, which ruled against the bid to end the policy.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:40 GMTHostage Situation Reported at Texas Synagogue as Shabbat Services Underway
19:28 GMTFirst Migrant Caravan of 2022 Sets Off From Honduras – Reports
19:15 GMTUS Attorneys General Believe Meta, Alphabet's CEOs Were Aware of Alleged Deal to Control Ad Market
19:10 GMTKamala Harris Struggles to Push Voting Rights Bill Through 'Brick Wall' of Moderate Opposition
18:45 GMTArgentine Town Goes Dark to Fight Massive Beetles 'Invasion' – Video
18:34 GMTMoscow Court Arrests Eight Suspected Members of REvil Hacking Group
18:01 GMTStarmer Repeats Call for Johnson to Resign Over ‘Wine-Time Fridays’
17:56 GMTUS Lawmakers Mull Banning Defence Contractors From Buying Chinese Rare Earths
17:42 GMTVirat Kohli Quits as Indian Cricket Team's Test Skipper
17:37 GMTBatgirl Suit Revealed by Actress Portraying Superheroine in New Movie
17:21 GMTOldest Known 'Bioengineered' Hybrid Animal Discovered in Syria
17:03 GMTDjokovic’s Australian Saga: Minister Explains Why No 1’s Visa Was Cancelled Again
17:02 GMTCSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest
16:56 GMT'Wasted Opportunity': New British Vogue Cover With All Black Models Slammed For Being 'Offensive'
16:24 GMTInt'l Energy Firms Tell US They Lack Gas to Replace Russian Supplies to Europe, Media Says
16:09 GMTFour Anti-Vax Protesters Detained for Sit-in at New York Restaurant - Video
15:56 GMTTsunami Hits Parts of Japan, Local Newspaper Says
15:52 GMTIndia Mulls Ditching Some Foreign Defense Deals to Boost Domestic Arms Industry - Reports
15:38 GMTBill Cosby’s Lawyer Files Complaint About 'Sexist' Remark Made by Judge During Hearing
15:26 GMTTory Rank-and-File Join MPs Calling for Johnson to Quit Over ‘Partygate’ Affair