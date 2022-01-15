https://sputniknews.com/20220115/ex-obama-staffer-harry-wilson-reportedly-mulls-new-york-governor-run-as-republican-1092277670.html

Ex-Obama Staffer Harry Wilson Reportedly Mulls New York Governor Run as Republican

Ex-Obama Staffer Harry Wilson Reportedly Mulls New York Governor Run as Republican

This is not the first time businessman Harry Wilson has weighed participating in a New York gubernatorial race. In 2017, he contemplated challenging... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-15T12:05+0000

2022-01-15T12:05+0000

2022-01-15T12:05+0000

new york

us

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092277641_0:307:2548:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_9d43b737f03d15c40f8753b045f3012b.jpg

Republican Harry Wilson is "seriously" considering running for New York governor, the New York Post has reported, citing the party's sources.Chairman and CEO of the MAEVA Group, he is known "as an expert in corporate restructurings and turnarounds", as put by the New York Post. Wilson served in the Auto Restructuring Task Force under former President Barack Obama after the recession of 2008, and is no stranger to election races.In 2017, he considered running for New York governor to challenge then-incumbent Andrew Cuomo, whom he's criticised until the latter's resignation over a sexual harassment scandal. He pitched his candidacy as an experienced manager able to tackle the problems faced by the state of New York, saying that a GOP candidate can have a shot in the traditionally blue state by being honest, "tough", and "very focused on helping people".However, later in the year, he announced he would not participate as he did not want to spend too much time away from his family.In 2010, Wilson announced his candidacy in the Republican primary for New York State Comptroller, notably securing an endorsement from three media outlets with a stark difference in views - the New York Post, New York Times, and New York Daily News. That election race he lost to then-incumbent Democrat Thomas DiNapoli.Currently, Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Andrew Giuliani, and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino are already running in the GOP primary for the 2022 New York gubernatorial race.

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

new york, us, gop