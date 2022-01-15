Ex-Obama Staffer Harry Wilson Reportedly Mulls New York Governor Run as Republican

Republican Harry Wilson is "seriously" considering running for New York governor, the New York Post has reported, citing the party's sources.Chairman and CEO of the MAEVA Group, he is known "as an expert in corporate restructurings and turnarounds", as put by the New York Post. Wilson served in the Auto Restructuring Task Force under former President Barack Obama after the recession of 2008, and is no stranger to election races.In 2017, he considered running for New York governor to challenge then-incumbent Andrew Cuomo, whom he's criticised until the latter's resignation over a sexual harassment scandal. He pitched his candidacy as an experienced manager able to tackle the problems faced by the state of New York, saying that a GOP candidate can have a shot in the traditionally blue state by being honest, "tough", and "very focused on helping people".However, later in the year, he announced he would not participate as he did not want to spend too much time away from his family.In 2010, Wilson announced his candidacy in the Republican primary for New York State Comptroller, notably securing an endorsement from three media outlets with a stark difference in views - the New York Post, New York Times, and New York Daily News. That election race he lost to then-incumbent Democrat Thomas DiNapoli.Currently, Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Andrew Giuliani, and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino are already running in the GOP primary for the 2022 New York gubernatorial race.
Republican Harry Wilson is "seriously" considering running for New York governor, the New York Post has reported, citing the party's sources.
"I'm flattered by the many calls from Republican Party leaders and activists who have encouraged me to run for governor", Wilson said. "I'm giving it very serious consideration and will make a decision soon".
Chairman and CEO of the MAEVA Group, he is known "as an expert in corporate restructurings and turnarounds", as put by the New York Post. Wilson served in the Auto Restructuring Task Force under former President Barack Obama after the recession of 2008, and is no stranger to election races.
In 2017, he considered running for New York governor to challenge then-incumbent Andrew Cuomo, whom he's criticised until the latter's resignation over a sexual harassment scandal. He pitched his candidacy as an experienced manager able to tackle the problems faced by the state of New York, saying that a GOP candidate can have a shot in the traditionally blue state by being honest, "tough", and "very focused on helping people".
However, later in the year, he announced he would not participate as he did not want to spend too much time away from his family.
In 2010, Wilson announced his candidacy in the Republican primary for New York State Comptroller, notably securing an endorsement from three media outlets with a stark difference in views - the New York Post, New York Times, and New York Daily News. That election race he lost to then-incumbent Democrat Thomas DiNapoli.
Currently, Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Andrew Giuliani, and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino are already running in the GOP primary for the 2022 New York gubernatorial race.