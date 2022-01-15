Registration was successful!
Live Updates: Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the U.S. making a mockery of so-called ‘rules based orders,’ a memoriam of Biden’s presidency as just a third of Americans like the job he’s doing, and emails that show Fauci dismissing lab leak theories based on politics.
Guests:K.J. Noh - International Journalist | Myanmar’s Military Rulers Throwing Anything That Sticks to Ousted Democracy IconDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Is There Any Justification for Biden Failing This Big?Dr. Gene Olinger - Virologist | Emails Show That Politics Outweighed Science in Dismissing ‘Lab Leak’ TheoryIn the first hour, K.J. Noh joined the show to talk about ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi being held on a variety of bogus charges that continue to reign in from Myanmar’s military rule. We also talked about Noh’s recent article describing the U.S. making a mockery of so-called ‘rules-based orders’ that they violate without regard.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Lazare for a discussion on Biden’s abysmal approval rating as he admits that it’s unlikely he’ll get anything of significance passed this year, if Biden truly had good intentions going into this administration, and talk about rumors of a Biden-Cheney 2024 ticket.In the third hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the conversation to talk about emails that reveal, in Dr. Olinger’s estimation, that politics outweighed science in Fauci dismissing the ‘lab leak’ theory, even as credible scientists believed that it was overall the more likely source of the virus.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
12:27 GMT 15.01.2022
Emails Show That Politics Outweighed Science in Dismissing 'Lab Leak' Theory
Guests:
K.J. Noh - International Journalist | Myanmar’s Military Rulers Throwing Anything That Sticks to Ousted Democracy Icon
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Is There Any Justification for Biden Failing This Big?
Dr. Gene Olinger - Virologist | Emails Show That Politics Outweighed Science in Dismissing ‘Lab Leak’ Theory
In the first hour, K.J. Noh joined the show to talk about ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi being held on a variety of bogus charges that continue to reign in from Myanmar’s military rule. We also talked about Noh’s recent article describing the U.S. making a mockery of so-called ‘rules-based orders’ that they violate without regard.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Lazare for a discussion on Biden’s abysmal approval rating as he admits that it’s unlikely he’ll get anything of significance passed this year, if Biden truly had good intentions going into this administration, and talk about rumors of a Biden-Cheney 2024 ticket.
In the third hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the conversation to talk about emails that reveal, in Dr. Olinger’s estimation, that politics outweighed science in Fauci dismissing the ‘lab leak’ theory, even as credible scientists believed that it was overall the more likely source of the virus.
