https://sputniknews.com/20220115/csto-chief-accuses-well-organized-terror-groups-of-kazakhstan-unrest-1092282931.html

CSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest

CSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest

MINSK (Sputnik) - The secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a security bloc of post-Soviet countries, blamed... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-15T17:02+0000

2022-01-15T17:02+0000

2022-01-15T17:02+0000

almaty

kazakhstan

riots

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092034467_0:203:2921:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_1dce3a9fb46da6c64f9422eb96615edf.jpg

Zas, a Belarusian, said in an interview aired Saturday that the armed groups that terrorized Kazakhstan appeared to know tactics and use weapons beyond what had been seized from arms shops and security personnel. Some of it was "most likely" stashed before violent protests over fuel prices began, he suggested.CSTO sent peacekeepers to the Central Asian country after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency. The end of the mission was announced on Thursday.

almaty

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

almaty, kazakhstan, riots