Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/csto-chief-accuses-well-organized-terror-groups-of-kazakhstan-unrest-1092282931.html
CSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest
CSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest
MINSK (Sputnik) - The secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a security bloc of post-Soviet countries, blamed... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T17:02+0000
2022-01-15T17:02+0000
almaty
kazakhstan
riots
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092034467_0:203:2921:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_1dce3a9fb46da6c64f9422eb96615edf.jpg
Zas, a Belarusian, said in an interview aired Saturday that the armed groups that terrorized Kazakhstan appeared to know tactics and use weapons beyond what had been seized from arms shops and security personnel. Some of it was "most likely" stashed before violent protests over fuel prices began, he suggested.CSTO sent peacekeepers to the Central Asian country after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency. The end of the mission was announced on Thursday.
almaty
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092034467_95:0:2826:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_922acefa0c91361f72e622b353147136.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
almaty, kazakhstan, riots

CSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest

17:02 GMT 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEVA view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - The secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a security bloc of post-Soviet countries, blamed "well-organized" terrorist groups for week-long unrest in Kazakhstan.
"Not only criminal groups, such as bandits and looters, were active there but also well-organized armed groups that pursued their own goals of a terrorist nature," Stanislav Zas told Belarus 1 television channel.
Zas, a Belarusian, said in an interview aired Saturday that the armed groups that terrorized Kazakhstan appeared to know tactics and use weapons beyond what had been seized from arms shops and security personnel. Some of it was "most likely" stashed before violent protests over fuel prices began, he suggested.
CSTO sent peacekeepers to the Central Asian country after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency. The end of the mission was announced on Thursday.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:01 GMTStarmer Repeats Call for Johnson to Resign Over ‘Wine-Time Fridays’
17:56 GMTUS Lawmakers Mull Banning Defence Contractors From Buying Chinese Rare Earths
17:42 GMTVirat Kohli Quits as Indian Cricket Team's Test Skipper
17:37 GMTBatgirl Suit Revealed by Actress Portraying Superheroine in New Movie
17:21 GMTOldest Known 'Bioengineered' Hybrid Animal Discovered in Syria
17:03 GMTDjokovic’s Australian Saga: Minister Explains Why No 1’s Visa Was Cancelled Again
17:02 GMTCSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest
16:56 GMT'Wasted Opportunity': New British Vogue Cover With All Black Models Slammed For Being 'Offensive'
16:24 GMTInt'l Energy Firms Tell US They Lack Gas to Replace Russian Supplies to Europe, Media Says
16:09 GMTFour Anti-Vax Protesters Detained for Sit-in at New York Restaurant - Video
15:56 GMTTsunami Hits Parts of Japan, Local Newspaper Says
15:52 GMTIndia Mulls Ditching Some Foreign Defense Deals to Boost Domestic Arms Industry - Reports
15:38 GMTBill Cosby’s Lawyer Files Complaint About 'Sexist' Remark Made by Judge During Hearing
15:26 GMTTory Rank-and-File Join MPs Calling for Johnson to Quit Over ‘Partygate’ Affair
15:21 GMTVideos: Mysterious Ghost Ship Discovered in Gulf of Thailand
14:55 GMTTsunami Warning Issued for US West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii After Undersea Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga
13:55 GMTThe End is Nigh? Sixth Mass Extinction on Earth Underway, Study Warns
13:53 GMTDemonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
13:44 GMT#PartyGate: No 10's 'Wine-Time Fridays' Prompt Memeflood Online
13:30 GMTMessi Magic at PSG: 8 New Sponsors, 15M Social Media Followers & Massive Jump in Shirt Sales