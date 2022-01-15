https://sputniknews.com/20220115/coins-discovered-near-the-thames-could-rewrite-londons-history-archaeologist-says-1092278703.html

Coins Discovered Near the Thames Could Rewrite London's History, Archaeologist Says

Coins discovered recently near the Thames River could rewrite London's history, Mike Curnow, archaeologist from the Museum of London Archaeology, has said. The general view in the scientific community is that London is a Roman city, as no substantial evidence of a pre-Roman settlement has been found close to the city's centre. The design of the coins discovered, however, suggests that they were made for the Cantiaci Tribe, an Iron Age Celtic people living in Britain before the Roman conquest. Scientists believe they lived in what is now Kent and used Canterbury as their capital.Iron Age specialist Adam Sutton examined the items and concluded that they were the earliest coins ever found in Britain. They had the maker's tabs, which means that an Iron Age mint could have been located in the area.Mr Sutton said researchers are still debating the role of coins in Iron Age society and whether it had a monetised economy.

