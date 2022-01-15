Cardi B Reveals She Felt Suicidal Due to YouTuber Tasha K's Comments About Her
"I feel like only a demon could do that sh*t", Cardi said in court, breaking down in tears, according to Dennis Byron, a Hip Hop Enquirer reporter who did a text stream of the 13 January hearing.
"I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband", Cardi continued and added that she also felt like she "didn't deserve my kid", referring to when she and her husband Offset welcomed their daughter Kulture some three years ago.
Bombshell testimony: #TashaK also admitted under direct examination that she knew what she reported about #CardiB using drugs, prostitution and her having herpes was probably untrue but she posted the video anyway to make money.— Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) January 11, 2022
We love you sis, your so strong @iamcardib ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8Wv8ktWRzM— BARDISMOKE👠💫 (@popbardismoke) January 13, 2022
TashaK has a million subscribers n admits to post fake sht about Cardi B for money, just imagine the kind of grievance and stress a woman has to go through, WE LOVE YOU CARDI pic.twitter.com/vNeTjjotHV— CardiBArchive💎💎💎 (@cardibarchive_) January 13, 2022
People who have never been bullied will NEVER understand how traumatic it is! It stays with you! We LOVE you Cardi B! It’s one thing to argue with someone, but it’s another to bully someone RELENTLESSLY! Tasha K was relentless with her hate! #CardiB #TashaK— Phoenix🇺🇸 (@Future_Prof10) January 13, 2022
Can someone please check on #TashaK 😂😂😂 @iamcardib is not to be played with sis 👏👏👏we tried to warn you.— Devonte Monerville (@luciandohl) January 12, 2022
Honestly, idc if Cardi leaves Tasha k with nothing but the clothes on her back. A lot of these so called “gossip”bloggers need to learn that you can’t just say anything in an effort to gain viewership.— The Original Lisa Vandercunt (@robinwannabefly) January 14, 2022
Tasha K must be rich for real because going to trial with Cardi B would absolutely bankrupt me.— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) January 14, 2022
The way this statement on Cardi B’s trial with Tasha K is so iconic.— PRESS’ LEFT TITTY (@shesbardi) January 12, 2022
Invasion of Privacy was a perfect debut album name 😭👏🏾 https://t.co/c4m4Pr5Aum
How does one be helpless and tired and suicidal….over Tasha K?! pic.twitter.com/mfO1mmu1Wz— JФҜΞЯ IGФ Γ. ᴺᴹ|#БLM 🃏♊💎🥷🏾 (@MetaverseNINJA) January 13, 2022