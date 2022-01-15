https://sputniknews.com/20220115/cardi-b-reveals-she-felt-suicidal-due-to-youtuber-tasha-ks-comments-about-her-1092274965.html

Cardi B Reveals She Felt Suicidal Due to YouTuber Tasha K's Comments About Her

In a tearful testimony on Thursday, rap superstar Cardi B revealed that she felt "suicidal" because of what YouTuber Tasha K said about her and her private life.When asked about whether she had "thin skin" by the plaintiff's attorney, Cardi replied: "I don't have thin skin for criticism but I do have thin skin for lies".Tasha K has been sued by the rapper over claims that the latter allegedly had sexually transmitted diseases like HPV and herpes. During Thursday's hearing, the blogger reportedly admitted that she knew her claims were "probably untrue" but chose to post them anyway in order to capitalise.Cardi's emotional testimony did not leave the social media world indifferent, with many netizens flocking to Twitter threads to support the rapper and condemn Tasha K - who has not commented on Thursday's hearing.One user even pointed out how the case, which, among other things, revolves around an invasion of privacy, echoes the name of Cardi B's debut album.Others, however, wondered why Cardi reacted in such a way.

