Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/cardi-b-reveals-she-felt-suicidal-due-to-youtuber-tasha-ks-comments-about-her-1092274965.html
Cardi B Reveals She Felt Suicidal Due to YouTuber Tasha K's Comments About Her
Cardi B Reveals She Felt Suicidal Due to YouTuber Tasha K's Comments About Her
The legal battle between the two has been ongoing for the past couple of years, with Cardi B suing blogger Tasha K over the latter's claims that the iconic... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T10:09+0000
2022-01-15T10:09+0000
youtube
suicidal
viral
cardi b
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092275156_0:0:2953:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_0a736ed9f92825362d5cc0406339f4fd.jpg
In a tearful testimony on Thursday, rap superstar Cardi B revealed that she felt "suicidal" because of what YouTuber Tasha K said about her and her private life.When asked about whether she had "thin skin" by the plaintiff's attorney, Cardi replied: "I don't have thin skin for criticism but I do have thin skin for lies".Tasha K has been sued by the rapper over claims that the latter allegedly had sexually transmitted diseases like HPV and herpes. During Thursday's hearing, the blogger reportedly admitted that she knew her claims were "probably untrue" but chose to post them anyway in order to capitalise.Cardi's emotional testimony did not leave the social media world indifferent, with many netizens flocking to Twitter threads to support the rapper and condemn Tasha K - who has not commented on Thursday's hearing.One user even pointed out how the case, which, among other things, revolves around an invasion of privacy, echoes the name of Cardi B's debut album.Others, however, wondered why Cardi reacted in such a way.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092275156_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b329a361cd8763767e6d1942fcafe83.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
youtube, suicidal, viral, cardi b

Cardi B Reveals She Felt Suicidal Due to YouTuber Tasha K's Comments About Her

10:09 GMT 15.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / AMY SUSSMANCardi B, winner of the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B, winner of the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / AMY SUSSMAN
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The legal battle between the two has been ongoing for the past couple of years, with Cardi B suing blogger Tasha K over the latter's claims that the iconic rapper was a prostitute and had sexually transmitted diseases.
In a tearful testimony on Thursday, rap superstar Cardi B revealed that she felt "suicidal" because of what YouTuber Tasha K said about her and her private life.

"I feel like only a demon could do that sh*t", Cardi said in court, breaking down in tears, according to Dennis Byron, a Hip Hop Enquirer reporter who did a text stream of the 13 January hearing.

When asked about whether she had "thin skin" by the plaintiff's attorney, Cardi replied: "I don't have thin skin for criticism but I do have thin skin for lies".

"I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband", Cardi continued and added that she also felt like she "didn't deserve my kid", referring to when she and her husband Offset welcomed their daughter Kulture some three years ago.

Tasha K has been sued by the rapper over claims that the latter allegedly had sexually transmitted diseases like HPV and herpes. During Thursday's hearing, the blogger reportedly admitted that she knew her claims were "probably untrue" but chose to post them anyway in order to capitalise.
Cardi's emotional testimony did not leave the social media world indifferent, with many netizens flocking to Twitter threads to support the rapper and condemn Tasha K - who has not commented on Thursday's hearing.
One user even pointed out how the case, which, among other things, revolves around an invasion of privacy, echoes the name of Cardi B's debut album.
Others, however, wondered why Cardi reacted in such a way.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:40 GMTIran Tests First Solid-Fuel Space Rocket for Cheaper Satellite Delivery, IRGC General Says
10:09 GMTCardi B Reveals She Felt Suicidal Due to YouTuber Tasha K's Comments About Her
10:05 GMTMike Pence Says Capitol Riot, Voting Rights Act are Both 'Power Grabs'
09:46 GMTJust Like BoJo! Dozens of Johnson Impersonators Flood Downing Street for Insane Party - Photo, Video
08:34 GMTFirst Six Planes With Russia's Peacekeepers From CSTO Forces Arrive From Kazakhstan
08:26 GMTSocialite, Sex Trafficker, Blogger? Did Ghislaine Maxwell Run One of Reddit's Most Popular Pages?
08:24 GMTUS and NATO Ready to Continue Dialogue With Russia After NATO-Russia Council, Blinken Says
08:16 GMTDramatic Twist: Embassy Claims Djokovic Has Diplomatic Passport, Star's Father Likens Him to a Wolf
08:05 GMTQueen Had No Choice But to Make 'Right Decision' to Force Prince Andrew Out of Royal Family: Report
07:22 GMTVideos: Tsunami Hits Tonga After Powerful Volcanic Eruption
07:11 GMTRussian Embassy Views White House Remarks About Ukraine as Pressure
06:36 GMTThree People Injured in Knife Attack During Entrance Exams in Tokyo, Reports Say
06:36 GMTChinese Scientists Build 'Artificial Moon' to Conduct Experiments in Low Gravity
06:11 GMT'New Level of LOW': Britney Spears Obliterates Her Sister Jamie Lynn for Knife Incident Claims
06:08 GMTDefence Chief Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashed Due to Pilot Error, Indian Air Force Says
06:04 GMT'Operation Save Big Dog': BoJo May Fire Some No 10 Officials to Avoid Quitting Over 'Partygate' Row
04:24 GMTNevermind Take Two
03:59 GMTSay It Ain't So, Joe Biden: Did the US President Quote Joseph Stalin?
03:49 GMTAlec Baldwin Turns Over Cell Phone to Authorities Amid Probe Into Fatal Prop Gun Shooting
03:42 GMTVideo: Sirens Sound Inside Balad Air Base Amid Reports of Drone Strike