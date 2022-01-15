Batgirl Suit Revealed by Actress Portraying Superheroine in New Movie

Actress Leslie Grace who portrays Batgirl in the forthcoming HBO movie dedicated to the superheroine shared a first glimpse of herself in the suit.She captioned the photo with the lines from the comic book miniseries "Batgirl: Year One".The suit appears to be dark blue with a touch of yellow on the belt and the cape, along with the iconic bat-shaped mask.However, the superheroine's look seems to have divided opinions: some users praised the choice of Batgirl's outfit as fitting with the comic canons, but others blasted it as a throwback to the age of low-budget TV shows about superheroes.In the universe of DC Comics, Batgirl is a superheroine operating in Gotham City, siding with Batman, Robin, Dick Grayson and other masked vigilantes.The movie adaptation of her story will hit the screens later in 2022, released on HBO Max. It is also expected to feature Michael Keaton, a Hollywood superstar who used to portray Batman in the late Eighties and early Nineties.
“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me … And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts," the caption reads.
And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” - Batgirl, Year One 🦇 pic.twitter.com/gbIA5EbcUK
It's literally ripped off the comic book page. I swear, some comic book movie fans can be so ridiculous. Not sure what you were expecting. It's her FIRST suit. I think she looks dope. If the fighting is good, it won't even matter. pic.twitter.com/hrfzm8HIsp
