Batgirl Suit Revealed by Actress Portraying Superheroine in New Movie

Batgirl Suit Revealed by Actress Portraying Superheroine in New Movie

Batgirl is a name which has been used by several superheroines who are female counterparts to the DC superhero Batman. The movie about Batgirl is due to hit...

Actress Leslie Grace who portrays Batgirl in the forthcoming HBO movie dedicated to the superheroine shared a first glimpse of herself in the suit.She captioned the photo with the lines from the comic book miniseries "Batgirl: Year One".The suit appears to be dark blue with a touch of yellow on the belt and the cape, along with the iconic bat-shaped mask.However, the superheroine's look seems to have divided opinions: some users praised the choice of Batgirl's outfit as fitting with the comic canons, but others blasted it as a throwback to the age of low-budget TV shows about superheroes.In the universe of DC Comics, Batgirl is a superheroine operating in Gotham City, siding with Batman, Robin, Dick Grayson and other masked vigilantes.The movie adaptation of her story will hit the screens later in 2022, released on HBO Max. It is also expected to feature Michael Keaton, a Hollywood superstar who used to portray Batman in the late Eighties and early Nineties.

