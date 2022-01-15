Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/alec-baldwin-turns-over-cell-phone-to-authorities-amid-probe-into-fatal-prop-gun-shooting--1092270964.html
Alec Baldwin Turns Over Cell Phone to Authorities Amid Probe Into Fatal Prop Gun Shooting
Alec Baldwin Turns Over Cell Phone to Authorities Amid Probe Into Fatal Prop Gun Shooting
Earlier this week, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office claimed that it was still without the cell phone belonging to Alec Baldwin, the 63-year-old Hollywood... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
Authorities are now in possession of Baldwin's cell phone, the Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office revealed in a Friday memo. The memo noted that the 63-year-old actor turned the phone over to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York. New York authorities will reportedly gather information from Baldwin's cell phone and share it with the appropriate Santa Fe County investigators. He went on to assert his client's innocence, arguing "there are no answers on his phone" for investigators. "It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred," the 63-year-old's lawyer said. "The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place."The development comes nearly a month after the warrant was initially issued in connection to authorities' probe into the on-set shooting that claimed Hutchins' life. "Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," read the search warrant, approved on December 16.On Saturday, Baldwin reiterated that he intends to fully cooperate with the probe, but also noted that the warrant involving his cell phone is a complicated issue. "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bullsh*t, that's a lie," Baldwin claimed in an Instagram video.
Alec Baldwin Turns Over Cell Phone to Authorities Amid Probe Into Fatal Prop Gun Shooting

03:49 GMT 15.01.2022
Evan Craighead
Earlier this week, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office claimed that it was still without the cell phone belonging to Alec Baldwin, the 63-year-old Hollywood actor who fired a prop gun on the set of "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Authorities are now in possession of Baldwin's cell phone, the Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office revealed in a Friday memo.

"The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office does not yet have physical possession of the data," qualified a Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Juan Ríos.

The memo noted that the 63-year-old actor turned the phone over to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York. New York authorities will reportedly gather information from Baldwin's cell phone and share it with the appropriate Santa Fe County investigators.
"Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation," Aaron Dyer, Baldwin's civil attorney, told NBC News in a same-day statement.
He went on to assert his client's innocence, arguing "there are no answers on his phone" for investigators.
"It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred," the 63-year-old's lawyer said. "The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place."
The development comes nearly a month after the warrant was initially issued in connection to authorities' probe into the on-set shooting that claimed Hutchins' life.
"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," read the search warrant, approved on December 16.
On Saturday, Baldwin reiterated that he intends to fully cooperate with the probe, but also noted that the warrant involving his cell phone is a complicated issue.
"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bullsh*t, that's a lie," Baldwin claimed in an Instagram video.
