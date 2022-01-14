https://sputniknews.com/20220114/ye-shares-insta-post-amid-accusations-of-punching-fanand-its-weird-1092253793.html

Ye Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird

Ye Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird

Kanye West's Instagram account, quite like the rapper himself, is rather extravagant. As he does not upload posts regularly, every new one usually marks a... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T10:26+0000

2022-01-14T10:26+0000

2022-01-14T10:26+0000

kanye west

music

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774512_0:81:2048:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_13df174eee99b5372ed4559846609ffb.jpg

Following reports that Kanye West, now known as Ye, is under investigation for allegedly punching a fan seeking an autograph, a bizarre post appeared on the rapper's Instagram page.The new picture shows what appears to be an artistic take on a skinned monkey against a red background.The Game, in turn, also posted a similar image with the same caption. Neither of the musicians provided any explanation for the possible meaning behind their posts, but some fans have already suggested it could indicate an upcoming collaboration between the two.Ye's bizarre post also comes after reportedly being accused of punching a fan who asked him for an autograph on Thursday at the Soho Club in Los Angeles. According to reports, the rapper punched the fan twice, in the head and in the neck, and the alleged altercation resulted in the fan striking their head when falling.Prior to that, Ye reportedly asked the group of fans not to take any pictures, saying they did not understand the difficulties he was facing.The authorities told The Los Angeles Times that the incident is being treated as an incidence of misdemeanour battery, which has a maximum sentence of six months behind bars.Over the last couple of years, the extravagant rapper has taken part in the 2020 presidential race (which he notoriously exited after just one bizarre campaign event where he appeared to have a nervous breakdown), released a new album, parted ways with Kim Kardashian, and officially changed his name to Ye. So his life has not been easy, indeed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

kanye west, music, viral