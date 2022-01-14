Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/ye-shares-insta-post-amid-accusations-of-punching-fanand-its-weird-1092253793.html
Ye Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird
Ye Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird
Kanye West's Instagram account, quite like the rapper himself, is rather extravagant. As he does not upload posts regularly, every new one usually marks a... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T10:26+0000
2022-01-14T10:26+0000
kanye west
music
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774512_0:81:2048:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_13df174eee99b5372ed4559846609ffb.jpg
Following reports that Kanye West, now known as Ye, is under investigation for allegedly punching a fan seeking an autograph, a bizarre post appeared on the rapper's Instagram page.The new picture shows what appears to be an artistic take on a skinned monkey against a red background.The Game, in turn, also posted a similar image with the same caption. Neither of the musicians provided any explanation for the possible meaning behind their posts, but some fans have already suggested it could indicate an upcoming collaboration between the two.Ye's bizarre post also comes after reportedly being accused of punching a fan who asked him for an autograph on Thursday at the Soho Club in Los Angeles. According to reports, the rapper punched the fan twice, in the head and in the neck, and the alleged altercation resulted in the fan striking their head when falling.Prior to that, Ye reportedly asked the group of fans not to take any pictures, saying they did not understand the difficulties he was facing.The authorities told The Los Angeles Times that the incident is being treated as an incidence of misdemeanour battery, which has a maximum sentence of six months behind bars.Over the last couple of years, the extravagant rapper has taken part in the 2020 presidential race (which he notoriously exited after just one bizarre campaign event where he appeared to have a nervous breakdown), released a new album, parted ways with Kim Kardashian, and officially changed his name to Ye. So his life has not been easy, indeed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774512_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_cd2acb88080b283a360e37e44bf3633e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kanye west, music, viral

Ye Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird

10:26 GMT 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeFILE PHOTO: Kanye West performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008.
FILE PHOTO: Kanye West performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Kanye West's Instagram account, quite like the rapper himself, is rather extravagant. As he does not upload posts regularly, every new one usually marks a certain turning point in the musician's life or delivers a message. One can only guess what it is this time.
Following reports that Kanye West, now known as Ye, is under investigation for allegedly punching a fan seeking an autograph, a bizarre post appeared on the rapper's Instagram page.
The new picture shows what appears to be an artistic take on a skinned monkey against a red background.

"MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY [sic]", Ye captioned the post, tagging a fellow rapper, The Game, in it.

© Photo : Instagram / @kanyewestScreenshot of an Instagram post by Kanye West, also known as Ye
Screenshot of an Instagram post by Kanye West, also known as Ye - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
Screenshot of an Instagram post by Kanye West, also known as Ye
© Photo : Instagram / @kanyewest
The Game, in turn, also posted a similar image with the same caption. Neither of the musicians provided any explanation for the possible meaning behind their posts, but some fans have already suggested it could indicate an upcoming collaboration between the two.
Ye's bizarre post also comes after reportedly being accused of punching a fan who asked him for an autograph on Thursday at the Soho Club in Los Angeles. According to reports, the rapper punched the fan twice, in the head and in the neck, and the alleged altercation resulted in the fan striking their head when falling.
Prior to that, Ye reportedly asked the group of fans not to take any pictures, saying they did not understand the difficulties he was facing.
The authorities told The Los Angeles Times that the incident is being treated as an incidence of misdemeanour battery, which has a maximum sentence of six months behind bars.
Over the last couple of years, the extravagant rapper has taken part in the 2020 presidential race (which he notoriously exited after just one bizarre campaign event where he appeared to have a nervous breakdown), released a new album, parted ways with Kim Kardashian, and officially changed his name to Ye. So his life has not been easy, indeed.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:45 GMTIndia's Top Hindu Group Rolls Out Campaign to 'Bridge' Caste Divide in Society
11:32 GMTCourt Hearing for Harry Dunn's Suspected Killer Anne Sacoolas Postponed
11:26 GMTMicrosoft Accused of Going Woke After Company Introduces Language Checker to Promote Inclusiveness
11:15 GMT'Looking Forward to Getting Back on the Pitch': Lionel Messi Breaks Silence on His COVID-19 Recovery
11:05 GMTPhilippines Becomes First Foreign Buyer of Indo-Russian BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile
10:39 GMTStoltenberg: NATO's Already Decided to Make Ukraine, Georgia Members, Didn't Say When It'll Occur
10:26 GMTYe Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird
10:24 GMTPrince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds
10:24 GMTEx-OSCE Chief: Russia Wasn't Listened to on Risk Reduction Ideas, Now There Is Readiness for Talks
10:00 GMTTo the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise
09:48 GMTHow the Mighty are 'Fallen': Members of UK Royal Family Who Have Been Stripped of Titles
09:38 GMTIndian, Chinese Journalists Clash on Twitter Over 'Rumour' of PLA Troops Dying Due to 'Extreme Cold'
08:24 GMTEx-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
08:18 GMTCabinet Ministers Reportedly Reveal What BoJo Should Do to Save His Scandal-Hit Career
08:06 GMTSweden Bolsters Gotland Patrols Amid NATO-Russia Tensions
07:42 GMTOops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video
07:22 GMTBritney Spears Attacks Her Sister, Accuses Jamie of Profiting Off Her Name
06:55 GMTAustralia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa for Second Time
06:05 GMTEight Young Women Reportedly Accompanied Epstein on His Visits to Bill Clinton's White House
05:52 GMTNorth Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests