Voting Rights Theatre Highlights the Need to Organise

Voting Rights Theatre Highlights the Need to Organise

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Stephen Janis, host of the Police Accountability Report on The Real News Network to discuss the mysterious death of Baltimore police officer Sean Suiter, who was set to testify about police abuse and corruption, the long history of abuse of black Baltimoreans by the Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force, the facade of police corruption and abuse as an exception rather than a rule, and how HBO and the culture industry are taking this story for profit while citizens receive no accountability.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer, and author of several books including "Cuba-U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond", to discuss Juan Guaido's illegitimate extension of his so-called interim presidency by an illegitimate and expired opposition-controlled National Assembly, why this continued charade has a real effect on the Venezuelan economy and the country's financial sovereignty, and why Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are hanging on to Guaido in order to give them a chance at right-wing Florida voters in the midterms.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports, and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss the targeting of transgender NCAA swimmers Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig by right-wing media to score political points, how right-wing media uses sports as a vector for transphobic rhetoric, the misleading portrayal of Cynthia Millen by right-wing media as a concerned citizen despite her history as a transphobic and homophobic writer, and what the NCAA can do to stamp out this information and protect transgender athletes.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the Biden administration's reactive response to COVID-19 and obstacles that limit access to testing, the forcing of children back to school so that parents can go back to work as the Omicron variant rampages throughout the country, Joe Biden's voting rights push and the exploitative relationship of the Democratic Party to Black people, the growing need to organise outside of the two-party system to achieve real power for working and poor people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

