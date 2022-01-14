Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/voting-rights-theater-highlights-the-need-for-organizing-1092243654.html
Voting Rights Theatre Highlights the Need to Organise
Voting Rights Theatre Highlights the Need to Organise
HBO Chronicles Police Murder Mystery, Juan Guaido Continues His Charade, Right-Wing Media Targets Trans Athletes 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T08:17+0000
2022-01-14T08:24+0000
venezuela
ncaa
baltimore
voting rights
by any means necessary
covid-19
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092243546_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e42ee7ffe666cae1b75af23ceb4ce94e.png
Voting Rights Theater Highlights The Need For Organizing
HBO Chronicles Police Murder Mystery, Juan Guaido Continues His Charade, Right-Wing Media Targets Trans Athletes
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Stephen Janis, host of the Police Accountability Report on The Real News Network to discuss the mysterious death of Baltimore police officer Sean Suiter, who was set to testify about police abuse and corruption, the long history of abuse of black Baltimoreans by the Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force, the facade of police corruption and abuse as an exception rather than a rule, and how HBO and the culture industry are taking this story for profit while citizens receive no accountability.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer, and author of several books including "Cuba-U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond", to discuss Juan Guaido's illegitimate extension of his so-called interim presidency by an illegitimate and expired opposition-controlled National Assembly, why this continued charade has a real effect on the Venezuelan economy and the country's financial sovereignty, and why Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are hanging on to Guaido in order to give them a chance at right-wing Florida voters in the midterms.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports, and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss the targeting of transgender NCAA swimmers Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig by right-wing media to score political points, how right-wing media uses sports as a vector for transphobic rhetoric, the misleading portrayal of Cynthia Millen by right-wing media as a concerned citizen despite her history as a transphobic and homophobic writer, and what the NCAA can do to stamp out this information and protect transgender athletes.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the Biden administration's reactive response to COVID-19 and obstacles that limit access to testing, the forcing of children back to school so that parents can go back to work as the Omicron variant rampages throughout the country, Joe Biden's voting rights push and the exploitative relationship of the Democratic Party to Black people, the growing need to organise outside of the two-party system to achieve real power for working and poor people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
baltimore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092243546_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_30c76e02647dbb04979ce200caab2d8b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, ncaa, baltimore, voting rights, by any means necessary, covid-19, аудио, radio

Voting Rights Theatre Highlights the Need to Organise

08:17 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 08:24 GMT 14.01.2022)
Voting Rights Theater Highlights The Need For Organizing
Subscribe
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
HBO Chronicles Police Murder Mystery, Juan Guaido Continues His Charade, Right-Wing Media Targets Trans Athletes
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Stephen Janis, host of the Police Accountability Report on The Real News Network to discuss the mysterious death of Baltimore police officer Sean Suiter, who was set to testify about police abuse and corruption, the long history of abuse of black Baltimoreans by the Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force, the facade of police corruption and abuse as an exception rather than a rule, and how HBO and the culture industry are taking this story for profit while citizens receive no accountability.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer, and author of several books including "Cuba-U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond", to discuss Juan Guaido's illegitimate extension of his so-called interim presidency by an illegitimate and expired opposition-controlled National Assembly, why this continued charade has a real effect on the Venezuelan economy and the country's financial sovereignty, and why Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are hanging on to Guaido in order to give them a chance at right-wing Florida voters in the midterms.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports, and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss the targeting of transgender NCAA swimmers Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig by right-wing media to score political points, how right-wing media uses sports as a vector for transphobic rhetoric, the misleading portrayal of Cynthia Millen by right-wing media as a concerned citizen despite her history as a transphobic and homophobic writer, and what the NCAA can do to stamp out this information and protect transgender athletes.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the Biden administration's reactive response to COVID-19 and obstacles that limit access to testing, the forcing of children back to school so that parents can go back to work as the Omicron variant rampages throughout the country, Joe Biden's voting rights push and the exploitative relationship of the Democratic Party to Black people, the growing need to organise outside of the two-party system to achieve real power for working and poor people.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:24 GMTEx-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
08:18 GMTCabinet Ministers Reportedly Reveal What BoJo Should Do to Save His Scandal-Hit Career
08:06 GMTSweden Bolsters Gotland Patrols Amid NATO-Russia Tensions
07:42 GMTOops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video
07:22 GMTBritney Spears Attacks Her Sister, Accuses Jamie of Profiting Off Her Name
06:55 GMTAustralia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa for Second Time
06:05 GMTEight Young Women Reportedly Accompanied Epstein on His Visits to Bill Clinton's White House
05:52 GMTNorth Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests
05:35 GMTConstruction Projects & Billions in Investments: Israel is Making Over Golan Heights
04:25 GMTChanging Horses in Midstream: Could BoJo be Replaced by Sunak & Would It Save the Day for Tories?
03:53 GMT'Anytime, Anywhere': Dr. Oz Challenges 'Petty Tyrant' Fauci to Debate on COVID-19
03:43 GMTFormer Chief of Staff to Florida State Senator Killed in Road Rage Incident
03:27 GMTKanye West Under Investigation for Allegedly Punching Autograph-Seeking Fan in Downtown Los Angeles
02:49 GMTTwo Parties Reportedly Held at 10 Downing Street as UK Quarantined, Mourned Death of Prince Phillip
02:34 GMTBiden Deploys US Military Medical Teams to Six States With Overwhelmed Hospitals
02:17 GMTRules For Thee: Djokovic Breaks All the Rules After Blasting Osaka for Skipping Media Duties
01:00 GMTEast Germany's Stasi Spied on Olaf Scholz in 1980s, Shared Intel With USSR - Reports
00:57 GMTCalifornia Governor Rejects Parole for Man Who Assassinated Robert F. Kennedy
00:45 GMTUS Senate Rejects Bill to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Within 15 Days
00:43 GMTUS Says Oil From Strategic Reserve Sale Could Hit Market as Early as January- Energy Dept.