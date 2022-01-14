https://sputniknews.com/20220114/us-judge-sets-sentencing-of-epstein-associate-ghislaine-maxwell-for-june-28--1092268512.html

US Judge Sets Sentencing of Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell for June 28

In late December 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell, a 60-year-old British socialite, was convicted of child sex trafficking and several other offenses in connection with... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

Sentencing for Maxwell's case (U.S. v. Maxwell, 20-cr-330) has been set for June 28, 2022, according to a Friday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The court also moved to delay the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation report until April 2022, according to US District Judge Alison Nathan's filing. Maxwell is facing up to 65 years in prison. Prosecutors previously requested in a January 10 letter that the sentencing date take place "approximately three to four months from today’s date." Lawyers for the convicted child sex trafficker are attempting to secure a new trial after it was revealed that a juror—self-identified as Scotty David—may have swayed the votes of fellow jury members after disclosing his own experience of sexual abuse. US prosecutors have told the court that, in the event that the defendant is not granted a retrial, the government is prepared to drop two perjury charges against the convicted child sex trafficker. The two perjury charges come in connection with a 2016 deposition in Virginia Giuffre's defamation lawsuit. No date has been set for the aforementioned case.

