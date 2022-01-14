Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/us-judge-sets-sentencing-of-epstein-associate-ghislaine-maxwell-for-june-28--1092268512.html
US Judge Sets Sentencing of Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell for June 28
US Judge Sets Sentencing of Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell for June 28
In late December 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell, a 60-year-old British socialite, was convicted of child sex trafficking and several other offenses in connection with... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
Sentencing for Maxwell's case (U.S. v. Maxwell, 20-cr-330) has been set for June 28, 2022, according to a Friday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The court also moved to delay the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation report until April 2022, according to US District Judge Alison Nathan's filing. Maxwell is facing up to 65 years in prison. Prosecutors previously requested in a January 10 letter that the sentencing date take place "approximately three to four months from today’s date." Lawyers for the convicted child sex trafficker are attempting to secure a new trial after it was revealed that a juror—self-identified as Scotty David—may have swayed the votes of fellow jury members after disclosing his own experience of sexual abuse. US prosecutors have told the court that, in the event that the defendant is not granted a retrial, the government is prepared to drop two perjury charges against the convicted child sex trafficker. The two perjury charges come in connection with a 2016 deposition in Virginia Giuffre's defamation lawsuit. No date has been set for the aforementioned case.
us, ghislaine maxwell, sentencing, jeffrey epstein

US Judge Sets Sentencing of Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell for June 28

22:55 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 23:44 GMT 14.01.2022)
Defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim speaks with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 28, 2021.
Defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim speaks with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
Evan Craighead
In late December 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell, a 60-year-old British socialite, was convicted of child sex trafficking and several other offenses in connection with the grooming and sexual abuse of underage girls. Maxwell, who conspired with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is attempting to secure a retrial.
Sentencing for Maxwell's case (U.S. v. Maxwell, 20-cr-330) has been set for June 28, 2022, according to a Friday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.
The court also moved to delay the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation report until April 2022, according to US District Judge Alison Nathan's filing.
Maxwell is facing up to 65 years in prison.
Prosecutors previously requested in a January 10 letter that the sentencing date take place "approximately three to four months from today’s date."
Witness Annie Farmer is questioned by prosecutor Lara Pomerantz during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
Can Ghislaine Maxwell Win Epstein Sex Trafficking Case if She Gets Retrial?
10 January, 19:15 GMT
Lawyers for the convicted child sex trafficker are attempting to secure a new trial after it was revealed that a juror—self-identified as Scotty David—may have swayed the votes of fellow jury members after disclosing his own experience of sexual abuse.
"When I shared that, they were able to sort of come around on, they were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse," said the juror, a 35-year-old resident of the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York.
US prosecutors have told the court that, in the event that the defendant is not granted a retrial, the government is prepared to drop two perjury charges against the convicted child sex trafficker.
The two perjury charges come in connection with a 2016 deposition in Virginia Giuffre's defamation lawsuit. No date has been set for the aforementioned case.
