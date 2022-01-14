Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied

Sputnik comes live from Tunis, where people are rallying to protest against the policies of President Kais Saied, who has earlier banned public gatherings in the country, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic. Opposition party Ennahda is leading the demonstration in the capital.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Back in July, Saied dismissed PM Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, in the wake of anti-government protests. He has been governing the country by decree since September.
