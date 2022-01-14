Registration was successful!
LIVE: Top EU Diplomat Borrell and French FM Le Drian Hold Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied
Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied
Back in July, Saied dismissed PM Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, following anti-government protests. He has been governing the country by decree since September.
Sputnik comes live from Tunis, where people are rallying to protest against the policies of President Kais Saied, who has earlier banned public gatherings in the country, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic. Opposition party Ennahda is leading the demonstration in the capital.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied

13:46 GMT 14.01.2022
© Sputnik
Back in July, Saied dismissed PM Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, in the wake of anti-government protests. He has been governing the country by decree since September.
Sputnik comes live from Tunis, where people are rallying to protest against the policies of President Kais Saied, who has earlier banned public gatherings in the country, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic. Opposition party Ennahda is leading the demonstration in the capital.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
