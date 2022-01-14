https://sputniknews.com/20220114/tunisians-protest-against-president-kais-saied-1092254493.html

Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied

Tunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied

Back in July, Saied dismissed PM Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, following anti-government protests. He has been governing the country by decree since September.

Sputnik comes live from Tunis, where people are rallying to protest against the policies of President Kais Saied, who has earlier banned public gatherings in the country, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic. Opposition party Ennahda is leading the demonstration in the capital.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

