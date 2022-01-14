Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/tale-of-two-insurrections-why-us-dems--media-treat-6th-jan-riot-and-kazakh-unrest-so-differently-1092241077.html
Tale of Two Insurrections: Why US Dems & Media Treat 6th Jan. Riot and Kazakh Unrest So Differently
Tale of Two Insurrections: Why US Dems & Media Treat 6th Jan. Riot and Kazakh Unrest So Differently
US mainstream media and government officials failed to denounce the January violent protests in Kazakhstan as "insurrection," while insisting that the Capitol Riot of 6 January 2021 was an attempted coup d'etat.
2022-01-14T12:00+0000
2022-01-14T12:00+0000
world
us
russia
protests in kazakhstan
asia & pacific
kazakhstan
csto
antony blinken
insurrection
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092064541_0:308:3073:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_323a4d2f902e38664ea79ff1b96b8507.jpg
The anniversary of the 6 January Capitol riot in Washington, DC, coincided with unrest that flared up in Kazakhstan at the beginning of January. The Central Asian nation was hit by protests following a hike in fuel prices. The riots turned deadly on 4 January, leading to arson, looting, vandalism, and violent attacks.The mainstream media in the US, however, covered the two events in very different manners, according to American independent journalist and geopolitical analyst Max Parry.In the course of the turmoil 17 law enforcement officers were killed, with two of them purportedly beheaded. Over a thousand people were injured, according to the country's Interior Ministry. The offices of five broadcasters in the city of Almaty were looted and ransacked: Mir, Qazaqstan, Khabar, Channel One Eurasia, and KTK.Nearly 10,000 people have been arrested in the Central Asian state in the wake of the unrest. A preliminary investigation indicates that well-coordinated armed groups trained from abroad hijacked the protests over soaring fuel prices.Western Media Has Long Record of 'Sanitising' CoupsMore and more Americans are becoming aware of the hypocrisy of US mainstream corporate media and are increasingly turning to alternative and independent sources for information, according to Parry.The journalist notes that the attempts by major US media outlets to turn a blind eye to the violence, vandalism, and beheadings in Kazakhstan are an "eerily reminiscent of the way Western media has previously sanitised the mostly-jihadist opposition in Syria, the presence of neo-Nazis during Euromaidan, and so on".The journalist draws attention to "the rapid manner in which the protests quickly devolved into vandalism, arson, and looting" which, according to him, strongly resembles the previous Western-backed regime change ops in post-Soviet states, including Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Ukraine.Despite their catchy social slogans none of the Western-backed "colour revolts" in the post-Soviet region have eradicated rampant inequality or offered a real democratic transformation, Parry points out. Instead, Western-backed coups eventually led to pro-EU entry, pro-NATO membership, and pro-austerity rhetoric, anti-Russian sentiment, and the establishment of favourable economic conditions for the West, per the journalist.Addressing a Monday CSTO summit, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the main goal of the militants was undermining the nation's constitutional order, the seizure of power, and an attempted coup. For his part, Russian President Putin underscored that "Maidan"-style technologies had been used by external players in Kazakhstan.Hunter Biden's Alleged Kazakhstan LinksMeanwhile, a photo depicting Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, now detained Kazakh ex-intelligence chief Karim Massimov, and Kazakh businessman Kenes Rakishev, has popped up in social media prompting a heated debate among conservative netizens in the US.Massimov was arrested and charged with treason on 6 January 2022 after being fired from his role as the head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee by President Tokayev a day earlier. Massimov also served as the country's prime minister between 2007 and 2012 and again between 2014 and 2016.The snap was originally published by a Kazakh website on 28 November 2019 and was circulated by the Daily Mail and the New York Post following the publication of materials from the so-called "laptop from hell" that supposedly belonged to Hunter Biden in October 2020. In one of the emails found on the infamous laptop Hunter Biden allegedly called Massimov a "close friend".According to the Daily Mail, Hunter and Massimov became friendly when the then-vice president's son served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, shortly after the February 2014 coup in Ukraine.Moreover, between 2012 and 2014 Hunter worked as "a sort of go-between" helping the Kazakh businessman, Kenes Rakishev, broker US investments, reported the media outlet. The Daily Mail suggested that Rakishev appeared "to have become intimate with the vice president's son, calling Hunter 'my brother!' and 'my brother from another mother!'"A 2020 congressional GOP investigation into Hunter Biden's financial activities exposed an alleged payment made on 22 April 2014 by a holding owned by Kenes Rakishev to Hunter's business partner Devon Archer through a shell company, Rosemont Seneca Bohai. A currency report obtained by GOP investigators says that the $142,300 payment was "for a car".Why Was Blinken Upset With CSTO Peacekeeping Mission?Several top Biden administration officials have made no secret of their dissatisfaction with Kazakh President Tokayev's decision to request help from the CSTO to halt violence and restore order in the country.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on 7 January: "It would seem to me that the Kazakh authorities and government certainly have the capacity to deal appropriately with protests, to do so in a way that respects the rights of protesters while maintaining law and order, so it's not clear why they feel the need for any outside assistance".He also remarked that "once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave". Blinken's notion was called a "new low" in US diplomacy by the Russian Foreign Ministry.Politico appears to share Blinken's "grievances": a Lockheed Martin-sponsored article confirmed that "Washington has little-to-no leverage in Kazakhstan" and that "there's no military role [in the Central Asian state] for the US". Furthermore, it appears that American NGOs' ability to "bolster the nation's pro-democracy civil society with funding and push the regime to back democratic and good-governance reforms", has also been curtailed Politico says, citing its experts.Kazakhstan, however, has to remain vigilant, Parry believes. He suggests that following Washington's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, numerous CIA cutouts, NGOs, and so-called civil society organisations are continuing to operate in the region and lay the groundwork for further unrest in Kazakhstan and elsewhere in Central Asia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/capitol-breach-anniversary-how-insurrection-probe-lost-steam--failed-to-reach-its-objectives-1092069729.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/maidan-methods-have-been-used-in-kazakhstan-putin-says-as-country-faced-threat-to-its-statethood-1092148872.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/evidence-of-hunter--joe-bidens-shady-conduct-continues-to-pile-up-but-nobody-cares-analyst-says-1089971657.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/mission-of-csto-peacekeepers-in-kazakhstan-completed-withdrawal-will-begin-in-2-days--tokayev-says-1092170779.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/foreign-militants-from-afghanistan-mideast-countries-took-part-in-kazakhstan-riots-tokayev-says-1092159620.html
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092064541_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66b1a735ee499030b2365b76b14a0070.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, russia, asia & pacific, kazakhstan, csto, antony blinken, insurrection

Tale of Two Insurrections: Why US Dems & Media Treat 6th Jan. Riot and Kazakh Unrest So Differently

12:00 GMT 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEVA man stands in front of the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022
A man stands in front of the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Although the scale and casualties of the Capitol breach were significantly lower than those seen in Kazakhstan at the beginning of January 2022, Democrats and the mainstream media have somehow fallen short of calling the Kazakh turmoil an "insurrection", remarks US independent journalist and geopolitical analyst Max Parry.
The anniversary of the 6 January Capitol riot in Washington, DC, coincided with unrest that flared up in Kazakhstan at the beginning of January. The Central Asian nation was hit by protests following a hike in fuel prices. The riots turned deadly on 4 January, leading to arson, looting, vandalism, and violent attacks.
The mainstream media in the US, however, covered the two events in very different manners, according to American independent journalist and geopolitical analyst Max Parry.

"At the very same moment US corporate media was devoting an entire day to its exaggerated and sensationalist news coverage endlessly rehashing the anniversary of the riot at the Capitol last January, the violent demonstrations and unrest in Kazakhstan was portrayed sympathetically as a pro-democratic protest movement up against an authoritarian regime responding with a violent crackdown", Parry says.

In the course of the turmoil 17 law enforcement officers were killed, with two of them purportedly beheaded. Over a thousand people were injured, according to the country's Interior Ministry. The offices of five broadcasters in the city of Almaty were looted and ransacked: Mir, Qazaqstan, Khabar, Channel One Eurasia, and KTK.
Nearly 10,000 people have been arrested in the Central Asian state in the wake of the unrest. A preliminary investigation indicates that well-coordinated armed groups trained from abroad hijacked the protests over soaring fuel prices.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Capitol Breach Anniversary: How 'Insurrection' Probe Lost Steam & Failed to Reach Its Objectives
6 January, 17:55 GMT

Western Media Has Long Record of 'Sanitising' Coups

More and more Americans are becoming aware of the hypocrisy of US mainstream corporate media and are increasingly turning to alternative and independent sources for information, according to Parry.
The journalist notes that the attempts by major US media outlets to turn a blind eye to the violence, vandalism, and beheadings in Kazakhstan are an "eerily reminiscent of the way Western media has previously sanitised the mostly-jihadist opposition in Syria, the presence of neo-Nazis during Euromaidan, and so on".
The journalist draws attention to "the rapid manner in which the protests quickly devolved into vandalism, arson, and looting" which, according to him, strongly resembles the previous Western-backed regime change ops in post-Soviet states, including Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Ukraine.
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
Maidan Technologies Used in Kazakhstan, Putin Says, as Country Faced Threat to Its Statehood
10 January, 08:11 GMT

"I would not be surprised if evidence emerges showing the contribution of foreign NGOs and Western-based civil society groups in organising this anti-government revolt given how much the Kazakh protests appear to be following the Gene Sharp regime change playbook", Parry notes, adding that hijacking a legitimate social issue – such as unpopular gas price hikes – is also known as a colour revolt tactic.

Despite their catchy social slogans none of the Western-backed "colour revolts" in the post-Soviet region have eradicated rampant inequality or offered a real democratic transformation, Parry points out. Instead, Western-backed coups eventually led to pro-EU entry, pro-NATO membership, and pro-austerity rhetoric, anti-Russian sentiment, and the establishment of favourable economic conditions for the West, per the journalist.
Addressing a Monday CSTO summit, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the main goal of the militants was undermining the nation's constitutional order, the seizure of power, and an attempted coup. For his part, Russian President Putin underscored that "Maidan"-style technologies had been used by external players in Kazakhstan.
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin / Go to the photo bankPolice officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police.
Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police.
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
/
Go to the photo bank

Hunter Biden's Alleged Kazakhstan Links

Meanwhile, a photo depicting Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, now detained Kazakh ex-intelligence chief Karim Massimov, and Kazakh businessman Kenes Rakishev, has popped up in social media prompting a heated debate among conservative netizens in the US.
Massimov was arrested and charged with treason on 6 January 2022 after being fired from his role as the head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee by President Tokayev a day earlier. Massimov also served as the country's prime minister between 2007 and 2012 and again between 2014 and 2016.
The snap was originally published by a Kazakh website on 28 November 2019 and was circulated by the Daily Mail and the New York Post following the publication of materials from the so-called "laptop from hell" that supposedly belonged to Hunter Biden in October 2020. In one of the emails found on the infamous laptop Hunter Biden allegedly called Massimov a "close friend".
Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
Evidence of Hunter & Joe Biden's Shady Conduct Continues to Pile Up, But Nobody Cares, Analyst Says
16 October 2021, 14:30 GMT
According to the Daily Mail, Hunter and Massimov became friendly when the then-vice president's son served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, shortly after the February 2014 coup in Ukraine.
Moreover, between 2012 and 2014 Hunter worked as "a sort of go-between" helping the Kazakh businessman, Kenes Rakishev, broker US investments, reported the media outlet. The Daily Mail suggested that Rakishev appeared "to have become intimate with the vice president's son, calling Hunter 'my brother!' and 'my brother from another mother!'"
A 2020 congressional GOP investigation into Hunter Biden's financial activities exposed an alleged payment made on 22 April 2014 by a holding owned by Kenes Rakishev to Hunter's business partner Devon Archer through a shell company, Rosemont Seneca Bohai. A currency report obtained by GOP investigators says that the $142,300 payment was "for a car".

"Much like the way Biden and his son were tied up in the foreign meddling which went on Ukraine in 2014 when he was vice president under Obama…the fingerprints of the cronyist American president and his family's profiteering can be tied to those behind the failed regime change attempt in Kazakhstan", presumed Max Parry.

In this image taken from video, Kyrgyzstan's peacekeepers board Russian military planes at an airfield outside Bishkek, in Kyrgyzstan to fly to Kazakhstan on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan: CSTO Contingent to Leave Country After Successfully Completing Peacekeeping Mission
11 January, 05:34 GMT

Why Was Blinken Upset With CSTO Peacekeeping Mission?

Several top Biden administration officials have made no secret of their dissatisfaction with Kazakh President Tokayev's decision to request help from the CSTO to halt violence and restore order in the country.

"The US is keen on painting any instance of Russia protecting its vital national security as hostility, whether in its peacekeeping efforts in Kazakhstan or in its troop buildups on its own territory on the border shared with Ukraine", says Parry. "In the past, Washington did the same when the Syrian government requested Russia's assistance in combating terrorist groups, which Moscow obliged given the proximity of the Syrian war to the North Caucasus where Russia [had] already endured many years combating Islamist insurgents".

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on 7 January: "It would seem to me that the Kazakh authorities and government certainly have the capacity to deal appropriately with protests, to do so in a way that respects the rights of protesters while maintaining law and order, so it's not clear why they feel the need for any outside assistance".
He also remarked that "once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave". Blinken's notion was called a "new low" in US diplomacy by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
A view shows a burnt car following the protests triggered by fuel price increase outside the city administration headquarters in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
Foreign Militants From Afghanistan, Mideast Countries Took Part in Kazakhstan Riots, Tokayev Says
10 January, 15:12 GMT
Politico appears to share Blinken's "grievances": a Lockheed Martin-sponsored article confirmed that "Washington has little-to-no leverage in Kazakhstan" and that "there's no military role [in the Central Asian state] for the US". Furthermore, it appears that American NGOs' ability to "bolster the nation's pro-democracy civil society with funding and push the regime to back democratic and good-governance reforms", has also been curtailed Politico says, citing its experts.
Kazakhstan, however, has to remain vigilant, Parry believes. He suggests that following Washington's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, numerous CIA cutouts, NGOs, and so-called civil society organisations are continuing to operate in the region and lay the groundwork for further unrest in Kazakhstan and elsewhere in Central Asia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:30 GMTNo 10 Apologises to Queen Elizabeth Over Parties Taking Place Before Prince Philip's Funeral
12:25 GMTMicrosoft Vows 'Comprehensive Review' of Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bill Gates
12:09 GMTDutch King Ditches Tradition of Using Royal Golden Carriage Over Links to Netherlands' Colonial Past
12:00 GMTTale of Two Insurrections: Why US Dems & Media Treat 6th Jan. Riot and Kazakh Unrest So Differently
11:52 GMTCourt Orders Djokovic to Be Detained on Saturday as Australia Revokes His Visa Twice
11:49 GMTNew Research Teases Possibility of Radiation Shields Making Super-Earths Friendly for Life
11:45 GMTIndia's Top Hindu Group Rolls Out Campaign to 'Bridge' Caste Divide in Society
11:32 GMTCourt Hearing for Harry Dunn's Suspected Killer Anne Sacoolas Postponed
11:26 GMTMicrosoft Accused of Going Woke After Company Introduces Language Checker to Promote Inclusiveness
11:15 GMT'Looking Forward to Getting Back on the Pitch': Lionel Messi Breaks Silence on His COVID-19 Recovery
11:05 GMTPhilippines Becomes First Foreign Buyer of Indo-Russian BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile
10:39 GMTStoltenberg: NATO's Already Decided to Make Ukraine, Georgia Members, Didn't Say When It'll Occur
10:26 GMTYe Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird
10:24 GMTPrince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds
10:24 GMTEx-OSCE Chief: Russia Wasn't Listened to on Risk Reduction Ideas, Now There Is Readiness for Talks
10:00 GMTTo the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise
09:48 GMTHow the Mighty are 'Fallen': Members of UK Royal Family Who Have Been Stripped of Titles
09:38 GMTIndian, Chinese Journalists Clash on Twitter Over 'Rumour' of PLA Troops Dying Due to 'Extreme Cold'
08:24 GMTEx-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
08:18 GMTCabinet Ministers Reportedly Reveal What BoJo Should Do to Save His Scandal-Hit Career