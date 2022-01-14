Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/russia-could-break-off-relations-if-us-sanctions-putin-syria-joins-belt-and-road-1092245048.html
Russia Could Break Off Relations If US Sanctions Putin; Syria Joins Belt and Road
Russia Could Break Off Relations If US Sanctions Putin; Syria Joins Belt and Road
Russia has signalled that US sanctions on President Putin may result in a complete breakdown in relations between the two world powers. 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
Russia Could Break off Relations if US Sanctions Putin; Syria Joins Belt and Road
Russia has signaled that US sanctions on President Putin may result in a complete breakdown in relations between the two world powers.
Russia has signaled that US sanctions on President Putin may result in a complete breakdown in relations between the two world powers.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss US-Russia relations. The US Congress is signalling that it may consider a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, including senior officials and President Putin. Meanwhile, the Russians are signalling that a move such as this will precipitate a complete break in relations between the two world powers.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organiser, joins us to discuss Africa and France. President Biden considered reducing support for France's operations in Africa, but eventually sided with DC neocons and upped the ante. Also, a car bomb has struck Mogadishu, killing eight.Dr Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the Russia-NATO meeting. The Russians left the meeting stating that they see "no positive agenda" in sight. Their position is that they have no intention of invading Ukraine and that the border nation is the greatest threat to peace in Europe today.Mnar Adley, founder and editor at MintPress News, joins us to discuss Iran. We discuss the history of General Soleimani and the West's propaganda after his death. Also, the US position on reentry into the nuclear deal makes it impossible to agree.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Lebanese economy is in a major tailspin, as labour unions go on a general strike to protest the economic crisis there. Also, US lawmakers are pressing President Biden to oppose the Arab States that are normalising diplomatic ties with Syria.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports", joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange has now been held in Belmarsh prison for one thousand days without officially being charged with a crime. Supporters have gathered outside of the prison to protest and commemorate the date.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China has acknowledged that outside forces were involved in the attempted coup in Kazakhstan and has pledged to work with Russia to quell further incidents in the Eurasian community. Also, Syria has joined China's Belt and Road network of nations.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the US-Russia conflict. Scott Ritter has penned a piece in ConsortiumNews explaining the hazards of a kinetic war between the US and Russia.
Russia Could Break Off Relations If US Sanctions Putin; Syria Joins Belt and Road

Russia Could Break off Relations if US Sanctions Putin; Syria Joins Belt and Road
Russia has signalled that US sanctions on President Putin may result in a complete breakdown in relations between the two world powers.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss US-Russia relations. The US Congress is signalling that it may consider a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, including senior officials and President Putin. Meanwhile, the Russians are signalling that a move such as this will precipitate a complete break in relations between the two world powers.
Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organiser, joins us to discuss Africa and France. President Biden considered reducing support for France's operations in Africa, but eventually sided with DC neocons and upped the ante. Also, a car bomb has struck Mogadishu, killing eight.
Dr Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the Russia-NATO meeting. The Russians left the meeting stating that they see "no positive agenda" in sight. Their position is that they have no intention of invading Ukraine and that the border nation is the greatest threat to peace in Europe today.
Mnar Adley, founder and editor at MintPress News, joins us to discuss Iran. We discuss the history of General Soleimani and the West's propaganda after his death. Also, the US position on reentry into the nuclear deal makes it impossible to agree.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Lebanese economy is in a major tailspin, as labour unions go on a general strike to protest the economic crisis there. Also, US lawmakers are pressing President Biden to oppose the Arab States that are normalising diplomatic ties with Syria.
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports", joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange has now been held in Belmarsh prison for one thousand days without officially being charged with a crime. Supporters have gathered outside of the prison to protest and commemorate the date.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China has acknowledged that outside forces were involved in the attempted coup in Kazakhstan and has pledged to work with Russia to quell further incidents in the Eurasian community. Also, Syria has joined China's Belt and Road network of nations.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the US-Russia conflict. Scott Ritter has penned a piece in ConsortiumNews explaining the hazards of a kinetic war between the US and Russia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
