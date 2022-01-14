Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/renewed-calls-for-uks-johnson-to-resign-after-reports-of-more-parties-in-downing-street-1092263445.html
Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downing Street
Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downing Street
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing renewed calls on Friday to step down from his role following fresh reports that the Downing Street... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T16:36+0000
2022-01-14T16:36+0000
boris johnson
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204084_0:0:2560:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_8b513cad2270743dc3d477fc07b4db0c.jpg
According to the Daily Telegraph, Johnson’s advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate staff leaving events on April 16 2021, as the country was in a period of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband.On Wednesday, the prime minister had apologized for participating in another party that was held in the gardens of his official residence on May 20, 2020, but did not explicitly admit any wrongdoing as he claimed that he had assumed the gathering was a work event.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who then urged Johnson to step down, again called on him to resign following the Daily Telegraph’s fresh revelations and a statement from Downing Street saying that the prime minister’s office had apologized to Buckingham Palace for the parties held during the national mourning.Although government ministers have stood behind their leader so far, half a dozen Conservative lawmakers, including the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Douglas Ross have called for his resignation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/changing-horses-in-midstream-could-bojo-be-replaced-by-sunak--would-it-save-the-day-for-tories-1092239244.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204084_306:0:2226:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_f3ac6ac970f49ac99bbaeee1a8478532.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, uk

Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downing Street

16:36 GMT 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / REUTERS TVBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, January 12, 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, January 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / REUTERS TV
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing renewed calls on Friday to step down from his role following fresh reports that the Downing Street staff held parties on April 16, on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral and when England was still under strict COVID-19 rules banning people from different households to gather indoor.
According to the Daily Telegraph, Johnson’s advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate staff leaving events on April 16 2021, as the country was in a period of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband.
On Wednesday, the prime minister had apologized for participating in another party that was held in the gardens of his official residence on May 20, 2020, but did not explicitly admit any wrongdoing as he claimed that he had assumed the gathering was a work event.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) at a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London on September 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
Changing Horses in Midstream: Could BoJo be Replaced by Sunak & Would It Save the Day for Tories?
04:25 GMT
Labour leader Keir Starmer, who then urged Johnson to step down, again called on him to resign following the Daily Telegraph’s fresh revelations and a statement from Downing Street saying that the prime minister’s office had apologized to Buckingham Palace for the parties held during the national mourning.
"This shows just how seriously Boris Johnson has degraded the office of Prime Minister. The Conservatives have let Britain down. An apology isn’t the only thing the Prime Minister should be offering the palace today. Boris Johnson should resign," the Opposition leader wrote on Twitter.
Although government ministers have stood behind their leader so far, half a dozen Conservative lawmakers, including the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Douglas Ross have called for his resignation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:23 GMTHere Comes the Sun: Corona Rolls Out Vitamin D-Enriched Alcohol-Free Beer
17:13 GMTGOP v CPD: Republicans to Forbid Future Party Nominees to Take Part in Presidential Debates
17:04 GMTPentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media
16:57 GMTDitch Your 'Plus One': Residents of Town Forced to Have Appendix Removed Before Moving In
16:46 GMT'To Kill Russians'? CIA Reportedly Trained Ukrainian Squads to Launch Anti-Russian Insurgency
16:37 GMTForgetting Memories is Useful? New Study Dispels Concerns
16:36 GMTRenewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downing Street
16:30 GMTMedia Claims US Has 'Evidence' Russia is Preparing False-Flag in Ukraine as Pretext for Attack
16:17 GMTChinese 'Spy' Payments to Labour MP: Conspiracy or Cock-Up?
16:07 GMTAs India is Hit by Third COVID Wave, Political Parties are Forced to Move Electoral Campaigns Online
16:05 GMTLiverpool Reluctant to Meet Mo Salah Demands Despite Footballer's Red Flag Over Delay in New Deal
16:03 GMTGreat Tactic? Video of GOP Senator Rand Paul Saying 'Misinformation Works' Resurfaces
14:48 GMTDance Off! Video of Boris Johnson Rocking the Floor Goes Viral Amid #PartyGate Scandal
14:28 GMTTop EU Diplomat Borrell and French FM Le Drian Hold Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
14:28 GMT'I’ve Decided to Follow My Son': Sinead O'Connor in Hospital After Her Child's Suicide
13:51 GMTSh*tty Situation: Pyongyang Urging North Koreans to Produce Manure From Their Own Feces, Report Says
13:46 GMTTunisians Protest Against President Kais Saied
13:41 GMTMessages of Support Flood In for SHINee's Taemin as K-Pop Star's Depression Worsens
13:20 GMTNirvana Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Legendary Band for Child Pornography
12:30 GMTNo 10 Apologises to Queen Elizabeth Over Parties Taking Place Before Prince Philip's Funeral