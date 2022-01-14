https://sputniknews.com/20220114/pentagon-says-does-not-see-need-for-hotline-with-russia-for-deconfliction-on-ukraine-1092265965.html

Pentagon Says Does Not See Need for Hotline With Russia for Deconfliction on Ukraine

Pentagon Says Does Not See Need for Hotline With Russia for Deconfliction on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Defence Department does not see a need for a deconfliction line with Russia in Ukraine because US military officials already have...

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several weeks after an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.US, NATO and Russian officials have been engaged in a series of meetings this week to discuss bilateral issues and European security, with a focus on risk reduction and arms control. Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021 as tensions flared high around Ukraine. It requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. The US insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.

