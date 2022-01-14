Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/pentagon-says-aware-of-iranian-leaders-video-depicting-trump-assassination-1092244783.html
Pentagon Says ‘Aware’ of Iranian Leader’s Video Depicting Trump Assassination
Pentagon Says ‘Aware’ of Iranian Leader’s Video Depicting Trump Assassination
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon is aware of an animated video posted to the website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei depicting the assassination of... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T00:11+0000
2022-01-14T00:10+0000
john kirby
donald trump
us
iran
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090963291_0:10:3000:1698_1920x0_80_0_0_0734ee713bec8df6498e77ef9fc1685d.jpg
"We’ve just recently been made aware of it and I think we’re looking at that right now. This is a piece of the continued malign activities that Iran continues to perpetrate in the region and the threats that they continue to pose to our national security interests" Kirby said on Thursday.The Department of Defense will stay focused on the Iranian threat and make sure they have the capability to protect US forces in the Middle East amid continued attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, Kirby added.The video - part of a contest to mark the January 3, 2020 killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike - shows an Iranian agent remotely controlling a combat robot which infiltrates Trump's residence in Florida, where the former US president is playing golf with other high-ranking officials. The video displays the message "Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price," before launching the simulated strike on Trump.Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. On Saturday, Tehran imposed new sanctions against 51 US citizens over their involvement in the assassination, including Head of the United States Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/iran-releases-animated-video-showing-drone-strike-on-trumps-residence-1092236934.html
us
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090963291_0:0:2668:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_40f3928f39998a379016a55b33fb785a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
john kirby, donald trump, us, iran, pentagon

Pentagon Says ‘Aware’ of Iranian Leader’s Video Depicting Trump Assassination

00:11 GMT 14.01.2022
© SCOTT OLSONFormer President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© SCOTT OLSON
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon is aware of an animated video posted to the website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei depicting the assassination of former US President Donald Trump, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said during an interview with Fox News.
"We’ve just recently been made aware of it and I think we’re looking at that right now. This is a piece of the continued malign activities that Iran continues to perpetrate in the region and the threats that they continue to pose to our national security interests" Kirby said on Thursday.
The Department of Defense will stay focused on the Iranian threat and make sure they have the capability to protect US forces in the Middle East amid continued attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, Kirby added.
The video - part of a contest to mark the January 3, 2020 killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike - shows an Iranian agent remotely controlling a combat robot which infiltrates Trump's residence in Florida, where the former US president is playing golf with other high-ranking officials. The video displays the message "Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price," before launching the simulated strike on Trump.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Iran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence
Yesterday, 15:19 GMT
Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. On Saturday, Tehran imposed new sanctions against 51 US citizens over their involvement in the assassination, including Head of the United States Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:43 GMTUS Says Oil From Strategic Reserve Sale Could Hit Market as Early as January- Energy Dept.
00:35 GMTTwo Xi’an Hospitals Temporarily Close for Review Due to Non-Covid Death, Miscarriage During Lockdown
00:18 GMTUS Arrests Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice Dept.
00:14 GMTBiden 'Disappointed' US Supreme Court Blocked OSHA Vaccine Mandate
00:11 GMTPentagon Says ‘Aware’ of Iranian Leader’s Video Depicting Trump Assassination
YesterdayNorth Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches
YesterdayServer's Advantage
YesterdayRoseanne Barr’s Daughter Reveals She Has PTSD From Childhood Reform Schools
YesterdayDemocrats’ Voting Rights Bill in Critical Danger as Sen. Sinema Doubles Down on Filibuster Support
YesterdayVideo: Explosion Reportedly Rocks Baghdad Offices of Iraqi Parliament Speaker's Takadum Party
YesterdayWhite House: Not Ready to Predict When Future Biden-Putin Meeting Will Take Place
YesterdayPakistan Accuses India of Staging Covert Military Operation to Hide Violence in Kashmir
YesterdayRussia-NATO Talks: How the Cold War-Era Hubris of the Bloc Limits Pan-European Security
Yesterday'Sex Kills?' UK Scientists Say Sex Unlikely to Be Fatal for People With Heart Conditions
YesterdayAs China Declares Type 055 Cruiser Lhasa Battle-Worthy, Two More Reportedly Begun in Dalian
YesterdayMike Flynn Calls Nancy Pelosi a 'Modern-Day Pontius Pilate'
YesterdayGood News for PSG! Neymar Set to Return for Blockbuster Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid
Yesterday'COVID D**k': US Man Laments Penis Shrank After He Battled Coronavirus
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Records From Alphabet, Meta, Twitter & Reddit After 'Inadequate Responses'
YesterdayConor McGregor’s $2.2 Million Dublin Pub Attacked by Petrol Bombs