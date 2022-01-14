Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/pentagon-press-secretary-kirby-briefs-media-1092263945.html
Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media
Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media
The regular media briefing follows the security talks held earlier in the week between Russia and the United States over the situation in Ukraine. 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
US Department of Defense's Press Secretary John Kirby is holding a regular media briefing in Virginia on Friday.The presser comes shortly after the recent negotiations between Russia and the United States and Russia and NATO over the situation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media

17:04 GMT 14.01.2022
The regular media briefing follows the security talks held earlier in the week between Russia and the United States over the situation in Ukraine.
US Department of Defense's Press Secretary John Kirby is holding a regular media briefing in Virginia on Friday.
The presser comes shortly after the recent negotiations between Russia and the United States and Russia and NATO over the situation in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
