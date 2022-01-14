https://sputniknews.com/20220114/pentagon-press-secretary-kirby-briefs-media-1092263945.html

Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media

Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media

The regular media briefing follows the security talks held earlier in the week between Russia and the United States over the situation in Ukraine. 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T17:04+0000

2022-01-14T17:04+0000

2022-01-14T17:04+0000

us

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092263920_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_958ababb552de1584d7788b320dbbafe.jpg

US Department of Defense's Press Secretary John Kirby is holding a regular media briefing in Virginia on Friday.The presser comes shortly after the recent negotiations between Russia and the United States and Russia and NATO over the situation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby holds regular media briefing Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby holds regular media briefing 2022-01-14T17:04+0000 true PT29M54S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, pentagon, видео