Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media

US Department of Defense's Press Secretary John Kirby is holding a regular media briefing in Virginia on Friday.The presser comes shortly after the recent negotiations between Russia and the United States and Russia and NATO over the situation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby holds regular media briefing
