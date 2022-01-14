https://sputniknews.com/20220114/oops-moment-indias-bjp-politician-reaches-out-to-voter-taking-bath-in-viral-video-1092248437.html

Oops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video

Oops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video

Ahead of state assembly polls, the Election Commission of India has banned physical rallies, prompting politicians to do door-to-door campaigning. In India's... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T07:42+0000

2022-01-14T07:42+0000

2022-01-14T07:42+0000

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

election

india

uttar pradesh

election

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092251101_17:0:1420:789_1920x0_80_0_0_2ffe8e13c62293067287306a7f250cf4.jpg

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker appears to be a man in a real hurry. While campaigning for next month's assembly elections, he didn't even mind reaching out to a voter who was taking a bath in the house.In a nine-second video, which has since gone viral on social media, BJP politician Surendra Maithani enters the voter's house and can be seen interacting with him even as a few other party supporters surround the poor man.While distributing his party's election pamphlet, Maithani can be heard inquiring about his family's well-being and saying: "Your house has been successfully constructed?"Having been caught in an awkward position by the visitors, the man whose face is fully covered with foam from the soap, replies: "Yes, yes".Meanwhile, politician Maithani has chosen to post on social media some photographs as well to highlight his good reputation among voters.Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March. The result will be announced on 10 March.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

bharatiya janata party (bjp), election, india, uttar pradesh, election, india