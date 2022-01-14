https://sputniknews.com/20220114/oops-moment-indias-bjp-politician-reaches-out-to-voter-taking-bath-in-viral-video-1092248437.html
Oops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video
Oops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video
Ahead of state assembly polls, the Election Commission of India has banned physical rallies, prompting politicians to do door-to-door campaigning. In India's... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T07:42+0000
2022-01-14T07:42+0000
2022-01-14T07:42+0000
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
election
india
uttar pradesh
election
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092251101_17:0:1420:789_1920x0_80_0_0_2ffe8e13c62293067287306a7f250cf4.jpg
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker appears to be a man in a real hurry. While campaigning for next month's assembly elections, he didn't even mind reaching out to a voter who was taking a bath in the house.In a nine-second video, which has since gone viral on social media, BJP politician Surendra Maithani enters the voter's house and can be seen interacting with him even as a few other party supporters surround the poor man.While distributing his party's election pamphlet, Maithani can be heard inquiring about his family's well-being and saying: "Your house has been successfully constructed?"Having been caught in an awkward position by the visitors, the man whose face is fully covered with foam from the soap, replies: "Yes, yes".Meanwhile, politician Maithani has chosen to post on social media some photographs as well to highlight his good reputation among voters.Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March. The result will be announced on 10 March.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092251101_192:0:1244:789_1920x0_80_0_0_2ce80de9cca77f448ae86144aff21f2c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
bharatiya janata party (bjp), election, india, uttar pradesh, election, india
Oops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Ahead of state assembly polls, the Election Commission of India has banned physical rallies, prompting politicians to do door-to-door campaigning. In India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, it looks like some politicians can't afford to waste any chance to personally woo voters.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker appears to be a man in a real hurry. While campaigning for next month's assembly elections, he didn't even mind reaching out to a voter
who was taking a bath in the house.
In a nine-second video, which has since gone viral on social media, BJP politician Surendra Maithani enters the voter's house and can be seen interacting with him
even as a few other party supporters surround the poor man.
While distributing his party's election pamphlet, Maithani can be heard inquiring about his family's well-being and saying: "Your house has been successfully constructed?"
Having been caught in an awkward position by the visitors, the man whose face is fully covered with foam from the soap, replies: "Yes, yes".
Meanwhile, politician Maithani has chosen to post on social media some photographs as well to highlight his good reputation among voters
.
Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March. The result will be announced on 10 March.