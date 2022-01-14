Registration was successful!
Australian Federal Court Sets Novak Djokovic's Case Hearing For Sunday Morning
The detention was based upon a court-ordered arrangement agreed upon on Friday. Djokovic was interviewed by Australian Border Forces at 8 a.m. local time at an undisclosed agreed-upon location. He is expected to spend the night in detention before his case is heard by Australia's federal court.The first round of the Australian Open is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time on Monday, January 17.Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by Australian immigration officials because he remains unvaccinated against Covid-19. The Serbian tennis sensation arrived in Australia on January 5 to compete in the Australia Open. The 20-time major tournament champion has had the most success at the Australian Open collecting nine titles and is one major short of setting the all-time men's record for career majors.
23:02 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 23:57 GMT 14.01.2022)
(FILES) This file photo taken on February 16, 2021 shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacting after losing a point against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne
The world's number one ranked tennis player, Novak Djokovic, was detained by Australian border authorities on Saturday morning. The Australian federal court has set Djokovic's case hearing for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. local time.
The detention was based upon a court-ordered arrangement agreed upon on Friday.
Djokovic was interviewed by Australian Border Forces at 8 a.m. local time at an undisclosed agreed-upon location.
He is expected to spend the night in detention before his case is heard by Australia's federal court.
The first round of the Australian Open is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time on Monday, January 17.
Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by Australian immigration officials because he remains unvaccinated against Covid-19.
The Serbian tennis sensation arrived in Australia on January 5 to compete in the Australia Open. The 20-time major tournament champion has had the most success at the Australian Open collecting nine titles and is one major short of setting the all-time men's record for career majors.
