https://sputniknews.com/20220114/novak-djokovic-reportedly-detained-by-australian-border-authorities--1092268678.html

Australian Federal Court Sets Novak Djokovic's Case Hearing For Sunday Morning

Australian Federal Court Sets Novak Djokovic's Case Hearing For Sunday Morning

The world's number one ranked tennis player, Novak Djokovic, was detained by Australian border authorities on Saturday morning. The Australian federal court... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T23:02+0000

2022-01-14T23:02+0000

2022-01-14T23:57+0000

novak djokovic

australia

tennis

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092259472_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_cc06a57957126cac8de61ec4e77d53d9.jpg

The detention was based upon a court-ordered arrangement agreed upon on Friday. Djokovic was interviewed by Australian Border Forces at 8 a.m. local time at an undisclosed agreed-upon location. He is expected to spend the night in detention before his case is heard by Australia's federal court.The first round of the Australian Open is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time on Monday, January 17.Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by Australian immigration officials because he remains unvaccinated against Covid-19. The Serbian tennis sensation arrived in Australia on January 5 to compete in the Australia Open. The 20-time major tournament champion has had the most success at the Australian Open collecting nine titles and is one major short of setting the all-time men's record for career majors.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

novak djokovic, australia, tennis, covid-19