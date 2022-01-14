https://sputniknews.com/20220114/north-korea-fires-unidentified-projectile-report-suggests--1092248330.html
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests
Earlier this week, the DPRK raised concerns in the region, conducting a missile test of a Hwasong-8 hypersonic rocket. According to KCNA, the missile actually... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T05:52+0000
2022-01-14T05:52+0000
2022-01-14T06:34+0000
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
north korea
missile launch
north korea missile launch
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/48/1078514898_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_5056ec090cde089de4c2bbd830a9824f.jpg
According to the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile on Friday. The projectile was launched off the east coast of North Korea toward the Sea of Japan.The Japanese Border Guard has suggested the projectile could be a ballistic missile. The coast guard also issued a warning at 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT), urging vessels currently at sea to be careful and stay away from the object if it falls into the water.The launch was reported after Pyongyang held several hypersonic missile tests in January, announcing that the projectile had reached a speed of Mach 10 or more than 7,600 miles per hour.The previous missile launches prompted sanctions against North Korea by the US. In response, Pyongyang promised to boost its action if Washington doesn't abandon its "confrontational stance".
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/48/1078514898_370:0:3101:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d886a80a3eba0025f45eaa3ee289c734.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
democratic republic of north korea (dprk), north korea, missile launch, north korea missile launch
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests
05:52 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 06:34 GMT 14.01.2022)
Earlier this week, the DPRK raised concerns in the region, conducting a missile test of a Hwasong-8 hypersonic rocket. According to KCNA, the missile actually flew 1,000 kilometres, including a 600-kilometre "glide jump flight", and hit its target.
According to the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile on Friday. The projectile was launched off the east coast of North Korea toward the Sea of Japan.
The Japanese Border Guard has suggested the projectile could be a ballistic missile
. The coast guard also issued a warning at 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT), urging vessels currently at sea to be careful and stay away from the object if it falls into the water.
The launch was reported after Pyongyang held several hypersonic missile tests in January, announcing that the projectile had reached a speed of Mach 10 or more than 7,600 miles per hour.
The previous missile launches prompted sanctions against North Korea by the US. In response, Pyongyang promised to boost its action if Washington doesn't abandon its "confrontational stance".