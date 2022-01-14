Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Australia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/north-korea-fires-unidentified-projectile-report-suggests--1092248330.html
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests
Earlier this week, the DPRK raised concerns in the region, conducting a missile test of a Hwasong-8 hypersonic rocket. According to KCNA, the missile actually... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T05:52+0000
2022-01-14T06:34+0000
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
north korea
missile launch
north korea missile launch
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/48/1078514898_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_5056ec090cde089de4c2bbd830a9824f.jpg
According to the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile on Friday. The projectile was launched off the east coast of North Korea toward the Sea of Japan.The Japanese Border Guard has suggested the projectile could be a ballistic missile. The coast guard also issued a warning at 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT), urging vessels currently at sea to be careful and stay away from the object if it falls into the water.The launch was reported after Pyongyang held several hypersonic missile tests in January, announcing that the projectile had reached a speed of Mach 10 or more than 7,600 miles per hour.The previous missile launches prompted sanctions against North Korea by the US. In response, Pyongyang promised to boost its action if Washington doesn't abandon its "confrontational stance".
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/48/1078514898_370:0:3101:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d886a80a3eba0025f45eaa3ee289c734.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
democratic republic of north korea (dprk), north korea, missile launch, north korea missile launch

North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests

05:52 GMT 14.01.2022 (Updated: 06:34 GMT 14.01.2022)
© REUTERS / KCNAA missile is seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2020
A missile is seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, the DPRK raised concerns in the region, conducting a missile test of a Hwasong-8 hypersonic rocket. According to KCNA, the missile actually flew 1,000 kilometres, including a 600-kilometre "glide jump flight", and hit its target.
According to the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile on Friday. The projectile was launched off the east coast of North Korea toward the Sea of Japan.
The Japanese Border Guard has suggested the projectile could be a ballistic missile. The coast guard also issued a warning at 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT), urging vessels currently at sea to be careful and stay away from the object if it falls into the water.
The launch was reported after Pyongyang held several hypersonic missile tests in January, announcing that the projectile had reached a speed of Mach 10 or more than 7,600 miles per hour.
The previous missile launches prompted sanctions against North Korea by the US. In response, Pyongyang promised to boost its action if Washington doesn't abandon its "confrontational stance".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:55 GMTAustralia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa
06:05 GMTEight Young Women Reportedly Accompanied Epstein on His Visits to Bill Clinton's White House
05:52 GMTNorth Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests
05:35 GMTConstruction Projects & Billions in Investments: Israel is Making Over Golan Heights
04:25 GMTChanging Horses in Midstream: Could BoJo be Replaced by Sunak & Would It Save the Day for Tories?
03:53 GMT'Anytime, Anywhere': Dr. Oz Challenges 'Petty Tyrant' Fauci to Debate on COVID-19
03:43 GMTFormer Chief of Staff to Florida State Senator Killed in Road Rage Incident
03:27 GMTKanye West Under Investigation for Allegedly Punching Autograph-Seeking Fan in Downtown Los Angeles
02:49 GMTTwo Parties Reportedly Held at 10 Downing Street as UK Quarantined, Mourned Death of Prince Phillip
02:34 GMTBiden Deploys US Military Medical Teams to Six States With Overwhelmed Hospitals
02:17 GMTRules For Thee: Djokovic Breaks All the Rules After Blasting Osaka for Skipping Media Duties
01:00 GMTEast Germany's Stasi Spied on Olaf Scholz in 1980s, Shared Intel With USSR - Reports
00:57 GMTCalifornia Governor Rejects Parole for Man Who Assassinated Robert F. Kennedy
00:45 GMTUS Senate Rejects Bill to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Within 15 Days
00:43 GMTUS Says Oil From Strategic Reserve Sale Could Hit Market as Early as January- Energy Dept.
00:35 GMTTwo Xi’an Hospitals Temporarily Close for Review Due to Non-Covid Death, Miscarriage During Lockdown
00:18 GMTUS Arrests Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice Dept.
00:14 GMTBiden 'Disappointed' US Supreme Court Blocked OSHA Vaccine Mandate
00:11 GMTPentagon Says ‘Aware’ of Iranian Leader’s Video Depicting Trump Assassination
YesterdayNorth Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches