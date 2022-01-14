Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/nobody-wins-in-a-world-war-3-scenario-1092244650.html
Nobody Wins in a World War 3 Scenario
Nobody Wins in a World War 3 Scenario
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN demanding investigations into the deaths of protesters in... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T08:12+0000
2022-01-14T08:12+0000
atlantic council
us
china
elections
nytimes
nato
the backstory
filibuster
radio
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092244625_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cf2303e777cad70287eb2bfd3b8d54cc.jpg
Nobody Wins in a World War 3 Scenario
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN demanding investigations into the deaths of protesters in Kazakhstan, and Tulsi Gabbard criticizing Joe Biden for his voting rights speech.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | OSCE, German Energy Issues, and Human RightsDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Joe Biden's Divisive Nature, Filibuster, and Democrats Having a Weak Roster for 2024 ElectionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Peter Oliver about Victoria Nuland, Eastern Europe, and the lack of progress in diplomacy. Peter discussed the statements from the OSCE and their warning of potential war. Peter spoke on the concerns of Russia and the Ukrainian military training to fight Russian troops.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Democrat's attempts to kill the filibuster, Kyrsten Sinema, and Congress unable to function. Daniel spoke on Krysten Sinema and her stance on the filibuster. Daniel talked about the possibilities of civil war and how democracy should work in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
atlantic council, us, china, elections, nytimes, nato, the backstory, filibuster

Nobody Wins in a World War 3 Scenario

08:12 GMT 14.01.2022
Nobody Wins in a World War 3 Scenario
Lee Stranahan
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN demanding investigations into the deaths of protesters in Kazakhstan, and Tulsi Gabbard criticizing Joe Biden for his voting rights speech.
GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | OSCE, German Energy Issues, and Human Rights
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Joe Biden's Divisive Nature, Filibuster, and Democrats Having a Weak Roster for 2024 Elections
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Peter Oliver about Victoria Nuland, Eastern Europe, and the lack of progress in diplomacy. Peter discussed the statements from the OSCE and their warning of potential war. Peter spoke on the concerns of Russia and the Ukrainian military training to fight Russian troops.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Democrat's attempts to kill the filibuster, Kyrsten Sinema, and Congress unable to function. Daniel spoke on Krysten Sinema and her stance on the filibuster. Daniel talked about the possibilities of civil war and how democracy should work in America.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
