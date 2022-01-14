https://sputniknews.com/20220114/microsoft-vows-comprehensive-review-of-sexual-harassment-allegations-against-bill-gates-1092256407.html

Microsoft Vows 'Comprehensive Review' of Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bill Gates

Microsoft Vows 'Comprehensive Review' of Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bill Gates

In March 2020, Bill Gates resigned from Microsoft ahead of the completion of the company's probe into sexual harassment allegations against him related to the... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T12:25+0000

2022-01-14T12:25+0000

2022-01-14T12:25+0000

microsoft

bill gates

investigation

us

sexual harassment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092256213_0:229:3072:1957_1920x0_80_0_0_9c354ce8c46c78860ac8854bff1f8c7b.jpg

Microsoft has pledged to review its handling of sexual harassment allegations against some of its top executives, including co-founder Bill Gates, and release a report to this effect.The company announced that the review would be conducted by the independent law firm Arent Fox, with the findings expected to be released this spring.Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella stressed in a statement on Friday that the firm's "culture remains our number one priority and the entire board appreciates the critical importance of a safe and inclusive environment for all Microsoft employees".According to Microsoft, Arent Fox's review will be followed by Microsoft's transparency report, which will summarise the results of investigations into Gates and other senior officials.The announcement comes after The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported last year that Microsoft Corp. board members decided in 2020 that it was unacceptable for Gates to remain on the board while they investigated the billionaire's previous improper romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee.Gates resigned in March 2020 before the board's probe was completed, but his spokeswoman insisted that the decision to step down "was in no way related to this matter".She argued that "in fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier".In 2021, Gates grabbed global headlines after the news about his divorce from his wife Melinda broke in May of that year.Media reports at the time argued that Melinda Gates had always been irked by the relationship between her soon-to-be ex-spouse and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York City prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial over charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors.Also last year, Gates admitted in an interview with CNN that he had made a "huge mistake to spend time" with Epstein and "give him the credibility".

https://sputniknews.com/20210605/theres-big-question-over-real-reason-for-bill-and-melinda-gates-divorce-uk-lawyer-claims-1083080094.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210517/jeffrey-epstein-told-bill-gates-to-split-with-melinda-years-before-their-divorce-media-claims-1082922479.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

microsoft, bill gates, investigation, us, sexual harassment