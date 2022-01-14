https://sputniknews.com/20220114/liverpool-reluctant-to-meet-mo-salah-demands-despite-footballers-red-flag-over-delay-in-new-deal-1092260475.html

Liverpool Reluctant to Meet Mo Salah Demands Despite Footballer's Red Flag Over Delay in New Deal

Widely regarded as the lynchpin of Liverpool's present squad, Mohamed Salah is perhaps the most rewarding player in the Premier League right now. Despite his... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

Mohamed Salah may have clarified that he isn't seeking a monumental hike in his salary from Liverpool, but according to latest reports, the club is "not prepared" to accept even his present demands.Salah's contract with the 2019-20 English champions runs out in 2023, but Jurgen Klopp and the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, want to keep him at Anfield beyond that point and that's why a deal has been in the pipeline since the summer. Salah has played a key role in keeping Liverpool afloat in the race for the Premier League title, netting an impressive 23 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions so far.Generally, his absence has seriously affected their performance on the pitch, something which became patently clear on Thursday, when the Reds could only achieve a 0-0 draw against Arsenal as Salah was away to play for his national team in the Africa Cup of Nations.On the other hand, in a recent interview, Salah categorically denied that he was seeking loads of money. Instead the 29-year-old footballer put the blame entirely on the club for a lack of progress in his contract talks.Liverpool are at present third in the Premier League table, just a point shy of second-placed Chelsea who have 43 points. Reigning champions Man City are on top with 53 points.

