Kanye West Under Investigation for Allegedly Punching Autograph-Seeking Fan in Downtown Los Angeles
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US rapper Kanye West is suspected of punching a fan who asked him for an autograph, media reported. 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
los angeles, investigation, signature, california, kanye west, punch

Kanye West Under Investigation for Allegedly Punching Autograph-Seeking Fan in Downtown Los Angeles

03:27 GMT 14.01.2022
© Evan AgostiniIn this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name.
In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© Evan Agostini
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US rapper Kanye West is suspected of punching a fan who asked him for an autograph, media reported.
The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday outside the Soho Warehouse club in Los Angeles, the TMZ news outlet reported.
West reportedly punched the fan twice: once in the head and once in the neck. Eyewitnesses said that the autograph-seeker's head struck the ground hard when he fell.
The conflict erupted when the rapper asked the group of fans not to take photos, adding that they did not understand the difficulties he was facing. One of the autograph-seekers said that everybody had some family problems and after that was attacked by the rapper.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
