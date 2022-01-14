https://sputniknews.com/20220114/ive-decided-to-follow-my-son-sinead-oconnor-in-hospital-after-her-childs-suicide-1092258740.html

'I’ve Decided to Follow My Son': Sinead O'Connor in Hospital After Her Child's Suicide

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor, who is now known by her Islamic name Shuhada Sadaqat, is at present in hospital, after giving her fans a fright on 14 January by posting a series of messages in which she said that she was contemplating suicide because she blames herself for her 17-years old son taking his own life.The singer of the great hit, Nothing Compares 2 U, announced the death of her teenage son Shane who had been found dead on 7 January after going missing for several days. During the search for Shane, the singer posted several emotional tweets on her personal page in which she asked her son to contact her."My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital," she wrote in tweets which have now been deleted. "This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety." Sinead has three other children. In 2017, the singer recorded a video message in which she spoke about her long-term struggle with depression. It went viral and raised the topic of struggling with depression in society to a new level. In 2018, she announced that she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat.

