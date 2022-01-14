Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/indias-top-hindu-group-rolls-out-campaign-to-bridge-caste-divide-in-society-1092249902.html
India's Top Hindu Group Rolls Out Campaign to 'Bridge' Caste Divide in Society
India's Top Hindu Group Rolls Out Campaign to 'Bridge' Caste Divide in Society
In December 2021, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised an 11-day nationwide public awareness campaign about religious conversions in India. During the... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T11:45+0000
2022-01-14T11:45+0000
religion
politics
politics
society
society
inequality
india
politics
religion
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092255767_0:184:3171:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_a5310799d2ddbba56e77b83b1d269674.jpg
With an aim to bridge the caste divide among Hindus at large and spread the message that “all Hindus irrespective of their castes are one”, India's top Hindu organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a nationwide campaign on Friday.During the 10-day public awareness drive entitled “Samrasta Abhiyan” (social harmony campaign), the VHP will organise various programmes including a "Sah Bhoj"(co-banquet) -- an event to bring people from the upper and lower castes together to break bread.The campaign will last until 23 January. The organisation will also carry out an extensive public contact programme to reach out to people belonging to various castes to underline its main message that "all Hindus are one".Talking to Sputnik about the campaign, VHP’s national spokesman Vinod Bansal said: “For centuries, various forces have tried to divide India on the basis of caste, language and other things.“We decided to start this campaign on the auspicious occasion of the festival of Makar Sankranti [which falls on Friday] and will continue until 23 January, the birthday of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh."We will organise various meetings and programmes in different parts of the country, including some programmes in the slums.“The aim of the campaign is to bridge the caste divide, end inequality, and strengthen the Hindu society.”Bansal also said the campaign will kick off in Kanpur District of Uttar Pradesh state and 300 slums have been selected to take part.VHP national secretary and Akhil Bharatiya Samrasta Pramukh (All India Social Harmony chief) Devji Rawat is set to participate in “Sah Bhoj” (co-banquet) in Kanpur.Bansal added that the VHP will also introduce schemes run by the federal BJP-led government to the people and help them to enjoy their benefits.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092255767_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d87a3aad9030d2dec9bec25e05aef5d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
religion, politics, politics, society, society, inequality, india, politics, religion, society, hinduism, inequality, religion, politics, caste, social inequality, hindus, religion and politics, india

India's Top Hindu Group Rolls Out Campaign to 'Bridge' Caste Divide in Society

11:45 GMT 14.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / SAM PANTHAKYAn Indian Sadhu looks on during a gathering of The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) (File)
An Indian Sadhu looks on during a gathering of The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / SAM PANTHAKY
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
In December 2021, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised an 11-day nationwide public awareness campaign about religious conversions in India. During the campaign, the VHP also demanded that the government pass a law to forbid forced religious conversions.
With an aim to bridge the caste divide among Hindus at large and spread the message that “all Hindus irrespective of their castes are one”, India's top Hindu organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a nationwide campaign on Friday.
During the 10-day public awareness drive entitled “Samrasta Abhiyan” (social harmony campaign), the VHP will organise various programmes including a "Sah Bhoj"(co-banquet) -- an event to bring people from the upper and lower castes together to break bread.
The campaign will last until 23 January.
The organisation will also carry out an extensive public contact programme to reach out to people belonging to various castes to underline its main message that "all Hindus are one".
Talking to Sputnik about the campaign, VHP’s national spokesman Vinod Bansal said: “For centuries, various forces have tried to divide India on the basis of caste, language and other things.

"Ever since the VHP was formed in 1964, it has been working to unite society, consolidate Hindus and serve and protect the Hindu religion. We firmly believe that all Hindus are equal.”

“We decided to start this campaign on the auspicious occasion of the festival of Makar Sankranti [which falls on Friday] and will continue until 23 January, the birthday of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
"We will organise various meetings and programmes in different parts of the country, including some programmes in the slums.
“The aim of the campaign is to bridge the caste divide, end inequality, and strengthen the Hindu society.”
Bansal also said the campaign will kick off in Kanpur District of Uttar Pradesh state and 300 slums have been selected to take part.
VHP national secretary and Akhil Bharatiya Samrasta Pramukh (All India Social Harmony chief) Devji Rawat is set to participate in “Sah Bhoj” (co-banquet) in Kanpur.
Bansal added that the VHP will also introduce schemes run by the federal BJP-led government to the people and help them to enjoy their benefits.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:52 GMTCourt Orders Djokovic to Be Detained on Saturday as Australia Revokes His Visa Twice
11:49 GMTNew Research Teases Possibility of Radiation Shields Making Super-Earths Friendly for Life
11:45 GMTIndia's Top Hindu Group Rolls Out Campaign to 'Bridge' Caste Divide in Society
11:32 GMTCourt Hearing for Harry Dunn's Suspected Killer Anne Sacoolas Postponed
11:26 GMTMicrosoft Accused of Going Woke After Company Introduces Language Checker to Promote Inclusiveness
11:15 GMT'Looking Forward to Getting Back on the Pitch': Lionel Messi Breaks Silence on His COVID-19 Recovery
11:05 GMTPhilippines Becomes First Foreign Buyer of Indo-Russian BrahMos Anti-Ship Missile
10:39 GMTStoltenberg: NATO's Already Decided to Make Ukraine, Georgia Members, Didn't Say When It'll Occur
10:26 GMTYe Shares Insta Post Amid Accusations of Punching Fan…and It's Weird
10:24 GMTPrince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Vows She'll 'Continue to Expose Truth' as Her Case Proceeds
10:24 GMTEx-OSCE Chief: Russia Wasn't Listened to on Risk Reduction Ideas, Now There Is Readiness for Talks
10:00 GMTTo the Moon: Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments for Some Merchandise
09:48 GMTHow the Mighty are 'Fallen': Members of UK Royal Family Who Have Been Stripped of Titles
09:38 GMTIndian, Chinese Journalists Clash on Twitter Over 'Rumour' of PLA Troops Dying Due to 'Extreme Cold'
08:24 GMTEx-Communication Head for PM Johnson Apologises for Lockdown Party on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
08:18 GMTCabinet Ministers Reportedly Reveal What BoJo Should Do to Save His Scandal-Hit Career
08:06 GMTSweden Bolsters Gotland Patrols Amid NATO-Russia Tensions
07:42 GMTOops Moment: India's BJP Politician Reaches Out to Voter Taking Bath in Viral Video
07:22 GMTBritney Spears Attacks Her Sister, Accuses Jamie of Profiting Off Her Name
06:55 GMTAustralia's Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa for Second Time