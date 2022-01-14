Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/ex-pharma-ceo-shkreli-banned-for-life-from-drug-industry-fined-64mln---us-judge-1092266503.html
Ex-Pharma CEO Shkreli Banned for Life From Drug Industry, Fined $64Mln - US Judge
Ex-Pharma CEO Shkreli Banned for Life From Drug Industry, Fined $64Mln - US Judge
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge ordered former Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli to pay a $64.6 million fine and banned him from the pharmaceutical industry... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T19:51+0000
2022-01-14T19:51+0000
fine
fraud
martin shkreli
pharmaceuticals
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105715/12/1057151275_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_e1d312348ad989a7006e3ea0e5ff687d.jpg
"Shkreli is liable on each on the claims president in this action. An injunction shall issue banning him for life from participating in the pharmaceutical industry in any capacity," Judge Denise Cote wrote in the ruling. Shkreli was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison the following year on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud for misleading investors on vital details and the bleak financial market performance of the MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare hedge funds he oversaw.Shkreli gained notoriety in 2015 when Turing Pharmaceuticals raised the price of the medication Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent.Daraprim is used to treat a common parasite that can cause debilitating or even fatal infections in individuals with a compromised immune system, such as those who have contracted HIV/AIDS.The Supreme Court also ordered Shkreli to surrender his ownership of a $5-million stock account used as collateral for a now-revoked release bond.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105715/12/1057151275_320:0:5440:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_434af3c2f96b8de823cd4f48f17af770.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fine, fraud, martin shkreli, pharmaceuticals

Ex-Pharma CEO Shkreli Banned for Life From Drug Industry, Fined $64Mln - US Judge

19:51 GMT 14.01.2022
© AP Photo / Richard DrewFormer pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her Mornings with Maria Bartiromo program on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge ordered former Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli to pay a $64.6 million fine and banned him from the pharmaceutical industry for life, court records revealed on Friday.
"Shkreli is liable on each on the claims president in this action. An injunction shall issue banning him for life from participating in the pharmaceutical industry in any capacity," Judge Denise Cote wrote in the ruling.
"He is ordered to pay the Plaintiff States $64.6 million in disgorgement."
Shkreli was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison the following year on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud for misleading investors on vital details and the bleak financial market performance of the MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare hedge funds he oversaw.
Shkreli gained notoriety in 2015 when Turing Pharmaceuticals raised the price of the medication Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent.
Daraprim is used to treat a common parasite that can cause debilitating or even fatal infections in individuals with a compromised immune system, such as those who have contracted HIV/AIDS.
The Supreme Court also ordered Shkreli to surrender his ownership of a $5-million stock account used as collateral for a now-revoked release bond.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:57 GMTHillary Clinton 2024? Sounds Implausible But Not Impossible, US Political Scientists Say
20:52 GMTPope Francis Pays Unannounced Visit to Favorite Record Store
20:18 GMTPhotos: US Navy’s Futuristic DDG(X) Destroyer Design Looks a Lot Like China’s Type 055 Warship
20:17 GMTTories Hit Back at Opposition And Media Over ‘Partygate’ Consequences
19:51 GMTEx-Pharma CEO Shkreli Banned for Life From Drug Industry, Fined $64Mln - US Judge
18:52 GMTPentagon Says Does Not See Need for Hotline With Russia for Deconfliction on Ukraine
18:28 GMTGOP Lawmaker Plans to Bring FAUCI Act to Senate Floor After Spat With US Top Doctor
18:23 GMTNATO Chief Slams Cyberattacks on Ukrainian Gov't, Pledges 'Strong Support' to Kiev
18:21 GMTQuestions About Sex Life and Private Parts: Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Off Limits Deposition
18:07 GMTAnger as US School Allows Satan Club to Distribute Flyers in Its Lobby
17:23 GMTHere Comes the Sun: Corona Rolls Out Vitamin D-Enriched Alcohol-Free Beer
17:13 GMTGOP v CPD: Republicans to Forbid Future Party Nominees to Take Part in Presidential Debates
17:04 GMTPentagon Press Secretary Kirby Briefs Media
16:57 GMTDitch Your 'Plus One': Residents of Town Forced to Have Appendix Removed Before Moving In
16:46 GMT'To Kill Russians'? CIA Reportedly Trained Ukrainian Squads to Launch Anti-Russian Insurgency
16:37 GMTForgetting Memories is Useful? New Study Dispels Concerns
16:36 GMTRenewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downing Street
16:30 GMTWhite House Claims Russia Preparing False Flag Operation as Pretext for Ukraine Invasion
16:17 GMTChinese 'Spy' Payments to Labour MP: Conspiracy or Cock-Up?
16:07 GMTAs India is Hit by Third COVID Wave, Political Parties are Forced to Move Electoral Campaigns Online