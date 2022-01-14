Court Hearing for Harry Dunn's Suspected Killer Anne Sacoolas Postponed

A court hearing for Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a CIA agent, and suspected killer of Harry Dunn, was postponed, prosecutors said on Friday. According to the British authorities, the hearing was "vacated" (removed from the schedule) "to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Anne Sacoolas's legal representatives to continue".
Sacoolas reportedly hit the 19-year-old Briton with her car back in August, as she was driving on the wrong side of the road. The young man died, and Sacoolas fled the UK for the US, claiming diplomatic immunity from prosecution.
