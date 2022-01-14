Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/construction-projects--billions-in-investments-israel-is-making-over-golan-heights-1092247606.html
Construction Projects & Billions in Investments: Israel is Making Over Golan Heights
Construction Projects & Billions in Investments: Israel is Making Over Golan Heights
The Jewish state's government has recently decided to double the amount of residents in the disputed plateau. It also announced that a great deal of money will... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T05:35+0000
2022-01-14T05:35+0000
golan heights
middle east
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092247579_0:185:2985:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_65cd778b9e1b01c2a431451365a4d64c.jpg
In 1981, when Israel applied its sovereignty over the Golan Heights - captured from Syria in the Six-Day War in 1967 - the idea was that pretty soon the disputed plateau would turn into a buzzing area filled with people.Largely UninhabitedIn reality, however, that hasn't happened and even today, 40 years after the Golan law, the area is largely uninhabited. Only 53,000 people live there. Some 27,000 of them are Jews, 24,000 are Druze, and the rest are Alawites.Haim Rokach, the head of the Golan Regional Council, says he understands what has kept the general public from the area.It is not just the proximity to the Syrian and Lebanese borders that have been problematic in the past decade. It is also the absence of basic infrastructure, proper education, and medical services. It is limited access to the internet, the lack of job opportunities, and very few shopping and entertainment options.Over the years, successive Israeli governments have tried to encourage people to settle in the Golan. In 2014, for example, they poured millions of dollars into the development of agriculture in the area and assisted in relocating hundreds farmers, who would cultivate the land of the plateau.Major InvestmentsThat, however, wasn't enough and when Rokach took charge in 2018, he decided to step up efforts and push the government to invest even more.At the end of December, it was reported that the current government had proposed an initiative that would see a dramatic increase in the amount of Golan residents. It has also agreed to invest millions of dollars in the area's infrastructure, the provision of services, the boosting of the education system, the expansion of current towns and cities and the creation of new ones, in a bid to cater to the needs of the new residents.Although Rokach says that decision was "well received" by the residents and the leadership of the area, it has also raised multiple concerns.Attractive DestinationWhile the plan is still in the works, thousands have already started flocking to the area. Partially, due to prices in the region still being affordable compared to the rest of Israel. And because of the coronavirus pandemic, which showed people they could work from the comfort of their homes, even if that home was located in the periphery away from the centre. And partially, due to the nice vistas, clean air, and open spaces considered a commodity in the centre.This trend might continue, especially if the government keeps its word to inject billions into a region that has largely been neglected. And Rokach believes that this time around there won't be any setbacks.
golan heights
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092247579_128:0:2857:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_eaa8fc35d702e5589baa3e17be49e12b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
golan heights, middle east, israel

Construction Projects & Billions in Investments: Israel is Making Over Golan Heights

05:35 GMT 14.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANAIsraeli farmworkers harvest Cabernet Sauvignon grapes for Bazelet HaGolan winery, beneath wind turbines constructed between vineyards and fruit orchards as part of a wind farm, near El Rom settlement in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights by the border with Syria, on 5 October 2020.
Israeli farmworkers harvest Cabernet Sauvignon grapes for Bazelet HaGolan winery, beneath wind turbines constructed between vineyards and fruit orchards as part of a wind farm, near El Rom settlement in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights by the border with Syria, on 5 October 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANA
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
The Jewish state's government has recently decided to double the amount of residents in the disputed plateau. It also announced that a great deal of money will be injected into infrastructure projects, the expansion of current towns, and the creation of new settlements.
In 1981, when Israel applied its sovereignty over the Golan Heights - captured from Syria in the Six-Day War in 1967 - the idea was that pretty soon the disputed plateau would turn into a buzzing area filled with people.

Largely Uninhabited

In reality, however, that hasn't happened and even today, 40 years after the Golan law, the area is largely uninhabited. Only 53,000 people live there. Some 27,000 of them are Jews, 24,000 are Druze, and the rest are Alawites.
Haim Rokach, the head of the Golan Regional Council, says he understands what has kept the general public from the area.
© AFP 2021 / THOMAS COEXA sculpture of an Israeli soldier standing guard is seen next to a sign for tourists showing the distance to Damascus and Baghdad at an army post on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 23, 2015.
A sculpture of an Israeli soldier standing guard is seen next to a sign for tourists showing the distance to Damascus and Baghdad at an army post on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 23, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
A sculpture of an Israeli soldier standing guard is seen next to a sign for tourists showing the distance to Damascus and Baghdad at an army post on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 23, 2015.
© AFP 2021 / THOMAS COEX
It is not just the proximity to the Syrian and Lebanese borders that have been problematic in the past decade. It is also the absence of basic infrastructure, proper education, and medical services. It is limited access to the internet, the lack of job opportunities, and very few shopping and entertainment options.
Over the years, successive Israeli governments have tried to encourage people to settle in the Golan. In 2014, for example, they poured millions of dollars into the development of agriculture in the area and assisted in relocating hundreds farmers, who would cultivate the land of the plateau.

Major Investments

That, however, wasn't enough and when Rokach took charge in 2018, he decided to step up efforts and push the government to invest even more.

"We came up with a plan aimed at doubling the area's population over the next ten years. And those efforts have finally borne fruit".

At the end of December, it was reported that the current government had proposed an initiative that would see a dramatic increase in the amount of Golan residents. It has also agreed to invest millions of dollars in the area's infrastructure, the provision of services, the boosting of the education system, the expansion of current towns and cities and the creation of new ones, in a bid to cater to the needs of the new residents.
Although Rokach says that decision was "well received" by the residents and the leadership of the area, it has also raised multiple concerns.
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitOct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was "irresponsible" and a threat to international peace and stability
Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was irresponsible and a threat to international peace and stability - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was "irresponsible" and a threat to international peace and stability
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

"One such concern is the potential harm such an expansion could do to the cohesion of the community. Another is the damage that could be dealt to the area's environment. But I can assure you we are making all the necessary arrangements to make sure that these problems are avoided".

Attractive Destination

While the plan is still in the works, thousands have already started flocking to the area. Partially, due to prices in the region still being affordable compared to the rest of Israel.
And because of the coronavirus pandemic, which showed people they could work from the comfort of their homes, even if that home was located in the periphery away from the centre. And partially, due to the nice vistas, clean air, and open spaces considered a commodity in the centre.

"Before COVID-19 we had some 200 applications a month. Now we are boasting over two thousand and we are struggling to cater to them all", said Rokach.

This trend might continue, especially if the government keeps its word to inject billions into a region that has largely been neglected. And Rokach believes that this time around there won't be any setbacks.

"We tried to work with the previous government too. But it couldn't promote the plans because of its political problems. With this coalition, I am sure things will go differently. Of course, there are no 100 percent guarantees but I am optimistic that we will get the much-needed support".

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:35 GMTConstruction Projects & Billions in Investments: Israel is Making Over Golan Heights
04:25 GMTChanging Horses in Midstream: Could BoJo be Replaced by Sunak & Would It Save the Day for Tories?
03:53 GMT'Anytime, Anywhere': Dr. Oz Challenges 'Petty Tyrant' Fauci to Debate on COVID-19
03:43 GMTFormer Chief of Staff to Florida State Senator Killed in Road Rage Incident
03:27 GMTKanye West Under Investigation for Allegedly Punching Autograph-Seeking Fan in Downtown Los Angeles
02:49 GMTTwo Parties Reportedly Held at 10 Downing Street as UK Quarantined, Mourned Death of Prince Phillip
02:34 GMTBiden Deploys US Military Medical Teams to Six States With Overwhelmed Hospitals
02:17 GMTRules For Thee: Djokovic Breaks All the Rules After Blasting Osaka for Skipping Media Duties
01:00 GMTEast Germany's Stasi Spied on Olaf Scholz in 1980s, Shared Intel With USSR - Reports
00:57 GMTCalifornia Governor Rejects Parole for Man Who Assassinated Robert F. Kennedy
00:45 GMTUS Senate Rejects Bill to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Within 15 Days
00:43 GMTUS Says Oil From Strategic Reserve Sale Could Hit Market as Early as January- Energy Dept.
00:35 GMTTwo Xi’an Hospitals Temporarily Close for Review Due to Non-Covid Death, Miscarriage During Lockdown
00:18 GMTUS Arrests Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice Dept.
00:14 GMTBiden 'Disappointed' US Supreme Court Blocked OSHA Vaccine Mandate
00:11 GMTPentagon Says ‘Aware’ of Iranian Leader’s Video Depicting Trump Assassination
YesterdayNorth Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches
YesterdayServer's Advantage
YesterdayRoseanne Barr’s Daughter Reveals She Has PTSD From Childhood Reform Schools
YesterdayDemocrats’ Voting Rights Bill in Critical Danger as Sen. Sinema Doubles Down on Filibuster Support