California Governor Rejects Parole for Man Who Assassinated Robert F. Kennedy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said he declined to grant parole to Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated former presidential candidate... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

"Mr. Sirhan’s assassination of Senator Kennedy is among the most notorious crimes in American history," Newsom wrote in an op-ed published in the L.A. Times on Thursday. Newsom said he has idolized Robert F. Kennedy throughout his adult life.A two-person state parole panel recommended Sirhan be granted parole after two of Robert F. Kennedy's children advocated for it.Robert F. Kennedy was killed about five years after his brother, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. Robert F. Kennedy campaigned to end the Vietnam War and was considered a top candidate for president.

