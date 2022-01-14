https://sputniknews.com/20220114/cabinet-ministers-reportedly-reveal-what-bojo-should-do-to-save-his-scandal-hit-career-1092251675.html

Cabinet Ministers Reportedly Reveal What BoJo Should Do to Save His Scandal-Hit Career

Cabinet Ministers Reportedly Reveal What BoJo Should Do to Save His Scandal-Hit Career

On Wednesday, several senior Tory backbenchers called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after he apologised for attending a May 2020 party held in his... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-14T08:18+0000

2022-01-14T08:18+0000

2022-01-14T08:18+0000

boris johnson

resignation

government

scandals

ministers

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092251884_0:278:2954:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_6ffb77b3968771e42cb42d9f6bc78449.jpg

UK government ministers have warned that embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson has two weeks to implement a number of urgent tasks in order to save his scandal-hit carrier, The Sun reports.The Sun cited one unnamed cabinet minister as saying that "there's a very easy way to get back into MPs' good books, but there will be a fight".The minister argued that Johnson would need the "stomach" to overcome medics and teaching unions who want mask wearing to continue for months to come. The official claimed that the to-do plan is "his [the PM's] only ace left to play".Another minister reportedly drew parallels between Johnson and 72-year-old British businessman Gerald Ratner who is known for sinking his jewellery empire with a speech, in which he slammed his own cheap products.The remarks followed those of senior Tory members who said that Johnson should stand down as he faced a grilling in the House of Commons on Wednesday over the so-called "partygate" scandal.The past few months have seen Johnson facing a host of challenges, including a Tory sleaze scandal, a backbencher rebellion over the nation's COVID-19 rules, allegations of lockdown-breaching No 10 social gatherings in 2020, and a Tory by-election loss in Shropshire. The scandals have already prompted speculation that Johnson's resignation is just a matter of time, with The Telegraph reporting that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is "the favourite to replace Mr Johnson at No 10 according to bookmakers and polling of the public".

https://sputniknews.com/20220109/bojo-accused-of-attending-byob-booze-up-garden-party-at-no10-during-covid-19-2020-lockdown-1092126947.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220105/johnson-slams-labour-call-for-more-lockdowns-after-rayner-fuel-bill-attack-1092042043.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

boris johnson, resignation, government, scandals, ministers, uk