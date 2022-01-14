Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/biden-deploys-us-military-medical-teams-to-six--states-with-overwhelmed-hospitals--1092246323.html
Biden Deploys US Military Medical Teams to Six States With Overwhelmed Hospitals
Biden Deploys US Military Medical Teams to Six States With Overwhelmed Hospitals
Within the past week, the US has experienced a single-day record of 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and logged a record number of 145,982 related hospitalizations... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-14T02:34+0000
2022-01-14T02:33+0000
omicron covid strain
joe biden
us
health
public health
covid-19
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092246099_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cd1120f90232ea50bf9b951c8e89951f.jpg
US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his administration will deploy more than a hundred medical professionals affiliated with the US military. Biden's remarks confirmed a previous USA Today report regarding the move. New York, once the US epicenter of the disease, is continuing to see surges in cases of the contagious disease. On Tuesday, some 58,770 individuals in New York tested positive for COVID-19 and, as of this article's publication, there are some 12,671 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. Deployments were paid for via the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed last year."I’ve directed FEMA to work with every state, territory, and the District of Columbia to make sure they have enough hospital bed capacity," Biden added. The US president also announced that the government has ramped up shipments of COVID-19 treatments, including antiviral pills.Since November 25 (Thanksgiving in the US), over 800 US emergency personnel have been deployed to 24 states, Tribes, and territories. More than 350 US military doctors make up the emergency personnel. More than 14,000 members of the National Guard are also active in 49 states.The US president concluded his address by urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and telling members of the press to "deal with the misinformation and disinformation that’s on your shows."
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-breaks-covid-19-hospitalization-record-including-4462-children-unvaccinated-most-at-risk-1092190671.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092246099_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3e64b9382c63d6b0dfdd74405dd325.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, health, public health, covid-19, biden administration

Biden Deploys US Military Medical Teams to Six States With Overwhelmed Hospitals

02:34 GMT 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETONA woman in her personal protective equipment (PPE) gear holds the hand of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, in her isolation room at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, U.S., October 28, 2021
A woman in her personal protective equipment (PPE) gear holds the hand of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, in her isolation room at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, U.S., October 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2022
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Within the past week, the US has experienced a single-day record of 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and logged a record number of 145,982 related hospitalizations. Despite vaccinations preventing a vast number of hospital trips, medical facilities are being overwhelmed by a spike in COVID-19 cases triggered by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his administration will deploy more than a hundred medical professionals affiliated with the US military.

"Today, I’m announcing our next deployment of six additional federal medical teams, a total of more than 120 military medical personnel, to six hard-hit states: Michigan, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island," the US president said during a morning address from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Biden's remarks confirmed a previous USA Today report regarding the move.
New York, once the US epicenter of the disease, is continuing to see surges in cases of the contagious disease. On Tuesday, some 58,770 individuals in New York tested positive for COVID-19 and, as of this article's publication, there are some 12,671 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state.
Deployments were paid for via the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed last year.
"I’ve directed FEMA to work with every state, territory, and the District of Columbia to make sure they have enough hospital bed capacity," Biden added.
The US president also announced that the government has ramped up shipments of COVID-19 treatments, including antiviral pills.
Since November 25 (Thanksgiving in the US), over 800 US emergency personnel have been deployed to 24 states, Tribes, and territories. More than 350 US military doctors make up the emergency personnel.
A sign requiring masks is seen outside of a closed-down business during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Washington, U.S., December 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
US Breaks COVID-19 Hospitalization Record Including 4,462 Children, Unvaccinated Most at Risk
12 January, 01:05 GMT
More than 14,000 members of the National Guard are also active in 49 states.
The US president concluded his address by urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and telling members of the press to "deal with the misinformation and disinformation that’s on your shows."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:43 GMTFormer Chief of Staff to Florida State Senator Killed in Road Rage Incident
03:27 GMTKanye West Under Investigation for Allegedly Punching Autograph-Seeking Fan in Downtown Los Angeles
02:49 GMTTwo Parties Held at 10 Downing Street as UK Quarantined And Mourned Death of Prince Phillip
02:34 GMTBiden Deploys US Military Medical Teams to Six States With Overwhelmed Hospitals
02:17 GMTRules For Thee: Djokovic Breaks All the Rules After Blasting Osaka for Skipping Media Duties
01:00 GMTEast Germany's Stasi Spied on Olaf Scholz in 1980s, Shared Intel With USSR - Reports
00:57 GMTCalifornia Governor Rejects Parole for Man Who Assassinated Robert F. Kennedy
00:45 GMTUS Senate Rejects Bill to Sanction Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Within 15 Days
00:43 GMTUS Says Oil From Strategic Reserve Sale Could Hit Market as Early as January- Energy Dept.
00:35 GMTTwo Xi’an Hospitals Temporarily Close for Review Due to Non-Covid Death, Miscarriage During Lockdown
00:18 GMTUS Arrests Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice Dept.
00:14 GMTBiden 'Disappointed' US Supreme Court Blocked OSHA Vaccine Mandate
00:11 GMTPentagon Says ‘Aware’ of Iranian Leader’s Video Depicting Trump Assassination
YesterdayNorth Korea Warns US After New Sanctions Follow Ballistic Missile Launches
YesterdayServer's Advantage
YesterdayRoseanne Barr’s Daughter Reveals She Has PTSD From Childhood Reform Schools
YesterdayDemocrats’ Voting Rights Bill in Critical Danger as Sen. Sinema Doubles Down on Filibuster Support
YesterdayVideo: Explosion Reportedly Rocks Baghdad Offices of Iraqi Parliament Speaker's Takadum Party
YesterdayWhite House: Not Ready to Predict When Future Biden-Putin Meeting Will Take Place
YesterdayPakistan Accuses India of Staging Covert Military Operation to Hide Violence in Kashmir