Biden Deploys US Military Medical Teams to Six States With Overwhelmed Hospitals

Within the past week, the US has experienced a single-day record of 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and logged a record number of 145,982 related hospitalizations... 14.01.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his administration will deploy more than a hundred medical professionals affiliated with the US military. Biden's remarks confirmed a previous USA Today report regarding the move. New York, once the US epicenter of the disease, is continuing to see surges in cases of the contagious disease. On Tuesday, some 58,770 individuals in New York tested positive for COVID-19 and, as of this article's publication, there are some 12,671 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. Deployments were paid for via the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed last year."I’ve directed FEMA to work with every state, territory, and the District of Columbia to make sure they have enough hospital bed capacity," Biden added. The US president also announced that the government has ramped up shipments of COVID-19 treatments, including antiviral pills.Since November 25 (Thanksgiving in the US), over 800 US emergency personnel have been deployed to 24 states, Tribes, and territories. More than 350 US military doctors make up the emergency personnel. More than 14,000 members of the National Guard are also active in 49 states.The US president concluded his address by urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and telling members of the press to "deal with the misinformation and disinformation that’s on your shows."

